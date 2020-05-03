Abe looks to extend state of emergency through May 31

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to extend Japan's state of emergency by around a month through May 31 amid fears that further spread of the novel coronavirus could flood hospitals with patients, a government official said Sunday.
Abe is expected to announce the extension Monday. The declaration, originally set to expire Wednesday following a one-month period, has led local governments to ask residents to stay home as much as possible and some businesses to shut to prevent the spread of the virus.
But another senior official said the government is also planning to allow the reopening of parks, museums, libraries and some other public facilities, even in areas with a relatively high number of coronavirus infections.
As part of efforts to deal with public weariness with the prolonged state of emergency, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said at a press conference that the government will permit those facilities to restart if sufficient measures to prevent the spread of the virus are put in place.
The number of infections reported in Japan has topped 15,000, including around 4,600 in Tokyo. The virus has killed over 500 across the country.
The government will release a set of guidelines on how to resume social activities on Monday.
The planned reopening of public facilities will be allowed in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Hokkaido, Fukuoka and eight other prefectures that the government has singled out for taking stepped-up measures against the virus, according to Nishimura, who is in charge of issues related to the state of emergency.
When he met with the press, Nishimura also said the government is considering using the Regional Economy Vitalization Corp of Japan, a public-private investment fund, to financially support troubled midsized firms in non-urban areas.
"About 1 trillion yen ($9.3 billion) has been prepared (by the fund) for the whole country. If necessary, we will also think about increasing this amount," Nishimura said.
He also said the government is considering increasing the current subsidy of up to 8,330 yen per day provided to companies for each employee taking days off due to the spread of the virus.
On a TV program, Nishimura said that if realized, the increased amount will be paid for all days taken off since the subsidy program was introduced in early April.
In addition, he said the government plans to disclose numerical targets for when to lift the state of emergency.
On Friday, a government panel recommended that requests be kept in place for a while for people to stay at home and some businesses to close as the number of infections has not fallen sharply since Abe initially declared the state of emergency on April 7 for Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures.
On April 16, Abe expanded it to cover the rest of the country, urging the public to avoid closed spaces, crowded places and close contact with other people.
The state of emergency was originally scheduled to end Wednesday, the last day of the Golden Week holiday period.© KYODO
41 Comments
Bjorn Tomention
So Japan is open or closed, are public spaces going to be open or not, do we stay home or can we go out, can we move about or do we stay home, talk about confused signals , is this govt awake or asleep.............
John
About time!!
thepersoniamnow
Good news. Hopefully not too many people have gotten very ill
Vince Black
Good news.
dbsaiya
Is there a flattening of the curve? I don't see it. And he's going to announce this before he even sees what the results will be after golden week? I think Nishimura should go and talk to the Hokkaido governor and find out what happens when you jump the gun.
Taro
Let’s see the details tomorrow. Good news, need to check exactly what public facilities l will be reopened such as sports centres.
yoshisan88
Sufficient measures are put in place so it should be OK.
John
@dbisya
what happens when you jump the gun???
let’s see:
1) people go back to work
2) people can live without the fear of not being be able to pay rent
3) people can provide for families
4) people can be cautious; stay inside if they choose to; wash hands and practice social distancing as much as possible
continuing emergency:
1) people still not “obeying” emergency
2) people still getting infected( which funny how media doesn’t tell you how many people have gotten this or recovered from it)
3) people living in fear of how they can pay rent? Eat? Provide?
the world is NEVER going to be safe... it seems like you want a guarantee of life (read John 3:16 if you want that)
therougou
So they plan to extend the state of emergency, but allow social activities and reopen public facilities at the same time? Doesn't that defeat the purpose of the state of emergency?
Brian Wheway
I was talking to a lady on the cash register yesterday in my local supermarket, she was telling me about her son who lives in Dubai, She said there idea of lockdown is that NO one goes out at all if your caught on the street you will be fined ( probably very heavy) as for food, the police will come and pick you up in a van, take you to the supermarket for shopping, and they follow you around the market, as soon as your done they take you back to your flat, house and that's where you stay. some people will say that this is very harsh and it not needed, but it shows you what you can do if you are determined, and this lockdown might go onto Christmas for them, I am not saying what Japan has done is correct or not, it just goes to show and high light the difference.
n1k1
Good ! The lockdown here doesn't work anyway , what is the point ...
gokai_wo_maneku
Too early! Just look at what's happening in the US. That shows what happens when you fail.
Akula
Positive news. There are very low levels of infection in Japan and they are falling.
Northernlife
What state of emergency...
TonariNoTotoro
Wait, what?! Aren't they about to extend the state of emergency of another month?!
cracaphat
Schools wa? Kids are feeling the strain too.
Tokyo-m
Parks should never have been closed; what's wrong with getting some sunshine and fresh air?
Where I live, the supermarkets and the DIY store are packed solid with families wandering the aisles. Meanwhile, just round the corner, the tiny kids' playground is open, but the slide and the swing are covered in so much yellow tape you'd think they are unexploded bombs. Nothing makes sense.
Xeno Man
This is a recipe for disasters.
wanderlust
Digital signs on the expressway in Kanagawa today said, 'Don't drive outside of Kanagawa prefecture!'
Local police were questioning people at parking lots getting out of cars with non-Kanto licence plates.
Guess someone just got the memo on lock-downs?
serendipitous1
John
You missed one rather important thing if we jump the gun:
people will die.
noriahojanen
I think that open spaces outside without big gatherings are basically safe. Covid 19 cannot fly long in the air.
Other than government's directives or "just asking" from above, let's be smart, think hard and logically, and act accordingly. Principles: keep spaces by about 2m/6ft, wash hands when back home, be aware of contacts (with people or objects). Likewise you better know who/what "category" you are; people over 65-70 or pre-conditionally ill have tendency to worsen when infected (doesn't mean no zero safe, though).
Kitty745
I've been craving for using public libraries to return books I rent, and also to borrow books I reserved online.
It's necessary to resume social activities to some extent on the highest alert.
Mable
"Ok, let us introduce a state of emergency to counter a world-wide pandemic and growing numbers of domestic infections, but let's base our policy on the silly hope that all residents play along nicely and while we are at it, we should also reopen public facilities despite number of infections not notably decreasing. Take that virus."
Seriously, this policy is a mess.
gogogo
Sooooo are infection rates under control?
kurisupisu
By the time this government decides if and when they will help citizens in Japan, we’ll have starved to death...
Taro
If and that’s a big IF, the government has worked out carefully that the overall best balanced solution is to be more optimistic by reopening then the people who are in dire need for reopening, i.e. facing eviction, homelessness or financial disaster can take the risk to go back to work. The less needy and more pessimistic will without thinking, stay at home and social distance anyway, and more likely have less short-term financial issues. Finally, this should work as infections are recoverable and are no where near 100% certain death. The main issue is not overwhelming the hospitals that are overwhelmed but will within weeks have capacity.
OssanAmerica
Hokkaido went into a lockdown (we'll call it that ok?) on Feb 29th ahead of anywhere in Japan, and had it under control. Until people from other parts of Japan started coming to Hokkaido creating a Second Wave.
User1991
This is utterly ridiculous. It is a complete joke. As a foreigner living here, I am witness to the number of bars, restaurants and cafes which continue to remain open despite the emergency declaration on 8th April.
Japan is the only country which I know to seem incapable of making its citizens stay home. I read that this was because of their constitution (and possibly is a clause inserted by the Americans after the Second World War). I’m an avid supporter of democracy. There are times when civil liberties need to be suspended. Other countries have found a way of doing this. I don’t believe the constant narrative that Japan is incapable of doing so. The government was originally concerned about saving the Olympics and now is focused on the ailing economy which is on the brink of a recession. This was exacerbated by the tax hike. Understandably, economic woes are a concern. The government should offer economic aid to small - medium sized enterprises and economic relief to poorer individuals. Some sources suggest that in Japan, suicide is more dangerous than Covid 19.
The Japanese government is calling an emergency and at the same time sending mixed messages to the people. It’s no wonder that I see so many old people out and about in the cafes around my town. They haven’t really understood the severity of this situation. By the way, I’m still leaving my home because my company refuses to close.
Japan seems adamant to be part of the Covid 19 denial club. Sweden is part of that club too but at least Sweden are following a consistent policy of herd immunity and no lockdown.
This emergency is a complete sham and the government are deliberately not testing enough people. Europe will take months before everything is opened. At the rate Japan are going, they will be lucky if the emergency ends in 2021.
Northernlife
It would be scary to know the real numbers of infections..what happened to drive through testing trying to get on top of this thing and not just think its going to go away Abe is doing a Trump on this one..
zichi
The people need to hear PM Abe's plan for ending the State of Emergency.
Kobe White Bar Owner
One word...... Typical!
Fanny Greene
weld the doors to manshions shut, Wuhan style ;)
Raw Beer
They should completely end the state of emergency. The numbers are very low, and with the warming temperatures they will stay down.
Ani
One question: What has changed in Japan since the emergency was initially announced? Why is it okay to open up some places NOW but it was not NOT okay to keep them open the past month? I am assuming there is a logical explanation, so can someone please spell it out so that we all understand? Thank you.
spinningplates
Open Close...we can't decide, but you can work it out without any support from us. Right?
finto
User 1991, please Japan is not under a lock down, a state of emergency was declared with measures to reduce human contact by at least 80% to flatten the curve but not necessarily lock everything down, that’s why why those who can work from home are being asked to do so, those who can’t must still go to work but if possible cut their working days where the government will in effect provide subsidies to companies whose employees take some holidays during the state of emergency period,
it’s not a lockdown in Japan
finto
Ani go to Shibuya at night, between 6pm and 12 pm and you will notice what has changed
Alexandre T. Ishii
I always check the world pandemic graphic screen in Youtube live and Japan is 35th the infected cases and deaths numbers. Japan still has problem to confirm the figures according to the govt. aims but Japan is much better to compare to lockdown policy stated in most of the other countries. I think the govt. state of emergency might be extended to decrease infected people and at the same time prepare sufficient measures, release a set of guidelines, the subsidy program to be well introduced to us, as it is written in this column. From social behavior Japanese people are much disciplined to follow govt. instructions, the only hope is to Japan overcome as soon as possible, as much as it started very late, most countries started pandemic warning a month earlier.
Mable
Why do so many people and news reports refer to Shibuya (or Shinjuku, Roppongi, Asakusa, etc.) as an apparent proof for the effeciency of state of emergency? The only reasons for visiting Shibuya (except work) are shopping and clubbing. Since all stores, bars and clubs are closed, there is no reason to go there anymore, obviously.
On the other hand, check out your local area. Where I live, the many small izakaya can't complain about lack of customers, the cheap kyabakura and girls bars are operating as usual and the parks are full with both younger and older people drinking.
Yes, the majority of Japanese stays at home, but certainly not a few of them simply don't care about the consequences of their actions. As a result, number of infections are still high.
Peeping_Tom
"Is there a flattening of the curve"
Who cares about flattening of the curve?
You should be more concerned about flattening some grass after all this time "imprisoned".
Mag
Open up everything rather than having half measures! The virus will spread until you have a proper lockdown! No use having a state of emergency like the one Japan is currently having! So open up everything and send people back to work. Oh, yes and continue not to test people for the virus to keep the official count to a minimum! Let average people suffer as the politicians and the extremely rich people live in safety. Pathetic strategy Japan and worst than underdeveloped and third world countries!