Japan to approve ¥4.47 tril disaster-focused extra budget on Jan 30

Japanese parliament is expected to approve next Thursday an extra budget worth 4.47 trillion yen ($40.8 billion) for fiscal 2019 to support reconstruction efforts from natural disasters, lawmakers said Friday.

Hiroshi Moriyama, Diet affairs chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and Jun Azumi, Moriyama's counterpart in the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, set the schedule for Diet deliberations on the supplementary budget.

The extra budget will be examined by the House of Representatives from Monday before being put to a vote in the lower chamber on Tuesday. It will then be sent to the House of Councillors, according to Moriyama and Azumi.

In the supplementary budget for the current fiscal year through March, the government has allocated around 2.31 trillion yen for reconstruction from Typhoon Hagibis, which hit a wide area of Japan in October, and other recent disasters as well as for building infrastructure to prepare for future calamities.

Among other projects, 384.7 billion yen will be used for projects to help small and mid-sized companies improve productivity and some 231.8 billion yen has been earmarked to procure computers for public elementary and junior high schools by fiscal 2023 to promote information and communications technology education.

