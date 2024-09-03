Japan to bid for Australia's naval ship development

Japan is set to make a bid for joining Australia's planned development of a new warship, Japanese government sources said Monday, as Tokyo pushes for cooperation on defense equipment and technology with like-minded countries.

Japan's Defense Ministry plans to offer a prototype based on the Maritime Self-Defense Force's cutting-edge Mogami-class destroyer in the potential joint development of a frigate with the Australian Navy, according to the sources.

The plan will be discussed during the "two-plus-two" security talks involving the foreign and defense ministers of Japan and Australia, scheduled for Thursday in Melbourne, the sources said. The meeting comes amid China's growing military presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Japan will likely compete against Germany, Spain and South Korea in the bidding, as the Australian government mentioned the four nations as partner candidates when it announced in February the plan of introducing 11 new frigates.

If Japan is picked, it will be the nation's second major weapon co-development deal with a country other than its key ally, the United States, following a trilateral project of developing a next-generation fighter jet by 2035 with Britain and Italy.

The Australian government is expected to narrow the candidates to two countries by the end of this year at the earliest, the sources said.

Mogami-class ships, produced by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., entered service in 2022. They can be operated with some 90 crew members, half as many as similar conventional vessels, and have minesweeping capabilities not found on conventional destroyers.

Japan has maintained strict regulations on overseas transfers of defense equipment and technology under its postwar pacifist Constitution, although they have been gradually eased.

Domestic law allows Japan to export co-developed weapons to project partner nations, but such exports need to be deliberated and approved by the National Security Council.

