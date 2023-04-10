Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki attends a news conference on outskirts of Bengaluru
Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki speaks during a news conference after a meeting of G7 leaders on the sidelines of the G20 finance ministers' summit in Bengaluru, India, on Feb 23. Photo: Reuters/SAMUEL RAJKUMAR
politics

Japan to chair G7 finance meeting in Washington

0 Comments
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday that Japan would chair a Group of Seven (G7) financial leaders' meeting on Wednesday in Washington to discuss the global economy and financial markets, the strengthening of supply chains and the Ukraine crisis.

The G7, which includes Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United States and Japan, is expected to reaffirm its solidarity in providing financial support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, Japanese officials have said.

Suzuki said Japan wanted to explain its financial support for Ukraine to G7 peers, as Tokyo proceeds with legal revisions needed to provide loans and other measures to back the war-torn country.

"As we lead the debate as G7 chair, we will exchange frank opinions about recent market developments and inflation and want to maintain close coordination on international cooperation in strengthening of supply chains," Suzuki added. He was speaking to reporters shortly before leaving for Washington.

The G7 financial leaders' meeting will be held on the sidelines of International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual gatherings.

At the broader G20 gathering, which is chaired by India this year, financial leaders are expected to discuss support for developing countries that are saddled with debt and other issues surrounding global economy, Suzuki said.

"Japan has actively contributed to debt problems and support for developing countries. We want to explain Japan's efforts and to promote international cooperation," he added.

Developing countries have accumulated debt after years of cheap money channelled via advanced economies' monetary easing. A more recent interest rate tightening cycle, with the exception of Japan, has made it harder for some of those countries to repay debt.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Answer this survey to win a ¥500 Amazon voucher

Tell us about your experience with banking in Japan and be one of 100 people to win a voucher.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sunflower Ferry

GaijinPot Travel

5 Japanese Textbooks for Absolute Beginners

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 10 – 16

Savvy Tokyo

The Many Words for Holiday in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How Well do New Students Know Their Kanji and Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

An Introduction to Japanese Curry Rice

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Step Into The Ring: A Basic Guide to Sumo Wrestling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Experience a Traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony

GaijinPot Blog

5 Fresh and Light Japanese Sweets to Welcome Spring

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Hunting Do’s and Don’ts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog