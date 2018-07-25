Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Photo: REUTERS
politics

Japan to consider new document to mark improving ties with S. Korea

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will consider the release of a new document to mark the 20th anniversary in October of a joint declaration seeking to promote future-oriented relations with South Korea, government sources said Wednesday.

The Japanese government is seeking to show that relations between Tokyo and Seoul have been improving. Arrangements will begin for a potential visit to Japan by South Korean President Moon Jae In this year, the sources added.

Moon's visit, if realized, would boost the likelihood that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the South Korea leader will jointly issue the document.

Wartime history has continued to cast a shadow over ties between the Asian neighbors. The issue of "comfort women," or those who were forced to work in Japanese wartime military brothels, has been a source of friction despite a 2015 bilateral agreement to "finally and irreversibly" settle it.

South Korea has been sounding out Japan about the possibility of issuing a new document. Japan, for its part, sees bilateral ties stabilizing despite the comfort women issue and judges it necessary to advance relations and strengthen coordination in handling North Korea's nuclear and missile issues, the sources said.

In the run-up to the 20th anniversary, Japan is making preparations to launch a panel, likely to be headed by former Cultural Affairs Agency chief Seiichi Kondo, to discuss ways to promote economic and cultural exchanges.

Tokyo and Seoul are expected to determine whether to issue a document after weighing the panel's proposals expected by this fall as well as those by South Korea's public-private sector working group on tourism and cultural exchanges launched in May.

Even if the two countries decide to begin drafting the document, they will likely avoid touching on issues related to history as much as possible, according to the sources.

The current joint declaration, issued in October 1998 by then Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi and South Korean President Kim Dae Jung, sought to improve bilateral ties for the 21st century.

The document noted Japan caused tremendous damage and suffering to the people of South Korea during its colonial rule, and Obuchi expressed his "deep remorse and heartfelt apology" for the historical fact.

During a meeting earlier in the month with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha, Abe expressed a willingness to improve ties in a "forward-looking" manner.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon