Japan to convene 3-day extra parliamentary session from Aug. 3

Executives attend a House of Representatives steering committee meeting at the Japanese parliament in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Japan plans to convene a three-day extra Diet session from Aug. 3 to choose a new president of the upper house and for a memorial speech to be delivered for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was shot to death on the campaign trail earlier this month, ruling party lawmakers said Tuesday.

Akira Amari, who served as a minister in charge of the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact under the Abe administration and was a close aide to the former premier, is expected to give a speech in parliament on Aug. 5 to mourn his death, according to the ruling party executives.

The planned session will be the first since the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito clinched a sweeping victory in the July 10 House of Councillors election, only a few days after Abe was shot by a man during a campaign speech in Nara, western Japan.

During the session, the upper house will choose its new president and vice president. The government informed members of the steering committees of both houses of parliament of the schedule on Tuesday.

The Cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has decided to hold a state funeral on Sept. 27 for Abe, the country's longest-serving prime minister who was an influential yet divisive figure.

Opposition parties have been calling for a longer session to seek an explanation as to why the government is holding a funeral fully funded by the state.

State funerals are rare in Japan. The last one was held in 1967 for former Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida, who signed the San Francisco peace treaty that ended the country's occupation by U.S.-led Allied forces in the aftermath of World War II.

In Japan, elections are held every three years to replace half of the seats in the upper house and an extraordinary session must be held after an election.

