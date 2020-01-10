Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan to convene regular Diet session on Jan 20

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Diet will convene on Jan 20 for a 150-day regular session with its priority on early passage of draft state budgets for the current and next fiscal years.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will deliver his policy speech on the first day of the Diet session through June 17, along with the foreign, finance and economy ministers. The cabinet approved the schedule on Friday.

The speeches will be followed by questioning by ruling and opposition party leaders in both houses of parliament between Jan 22 and 24.

Abe has been increasing his calls for an "active" debate on constitutional reform, a long-held goal of the premier and the Liberal Democratic Party.

But the outlook remains uncertain as opposition lawmakers are set to grill the government over its handling of guest lists for annual publicly funded cherry blossom viewing parties at the center of controversy and a casino-bribery scandal involving LDP lawmakers.

The government's plan to send a destroyer and patrol planes operated by the Self-Defense Forces to areas in the Middle East on an intelligence-gathering mission is also expected to come under intense scrutiny amid U.S.-Iran tensions.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Winter Sales Are Happening Right Now

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 1, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

6 Of The Healthiest Japanese Snacks For Your Kids And You

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Hiking to Nageiredo, Japan’s Most Dangerous National Treasure

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 11-13

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

How to Write a Japanese Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Shibuya Fukuras: 5 Things Not To Miss At Tokyo’s Newest Shopping Complex

Savvy Tokyo