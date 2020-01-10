Japan to convene regular Diet session on Jan 20

The Diet will convene on Jan 20 for a 150-day regular session with its priority on early passage of draft state budgets for the current and next fiscal years.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will deliver his policy speech on the first day of the Diet session through June 17, along with the foreign, finance and economy ministers. The cabinet approved the schedule on Friday.

The speeches will be followed by questioning by ruling and opposition party leaders in both houses of parliament between Jan 22 and 24.

Abe has been increasing his calls for an "active" debate on constitutional reform, a long-held goal of the premier and the Liberal Democratic Party.

But the outlook remains uncertain as opposition lawmakers are set to grill the government over its handling of guest lists for annual publicly funded cherry blossom viewing parties at the center of controversy and a casino-bribery scandal involving LDP lawmakers.

The government's plan to send a destroyer and patrol planes operated by the Self-Defense Forces to areas in the Middle East on an intelligence-gathering mission is also expected to come under intense scrutiny amid U.S.-Iran tensions.

