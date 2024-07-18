 Japan Today
Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki Image: REUTERS file
politics

Japan to convey its forex stance at G20 meetings in Brazil: Suzuki

TOKYO

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday that he would convey Japan's stance on foreign exchange at meetings of the Group of Twenty (G20) finance leaders to be held in Rio de Janeiro next week.

"I can't comment on what would be on agenda at the G20 meeting, but Japan hopes to firmly convey its stance on various international issues including currencies," he said in a regular post-cabinet meeting news conference.

Suzuki also said he would attend meetings of the Group of Seven finance leaders to be held on the sidelines of the G20 meetings.

At the same news conference, Suzuki criticized Digital Transformation Minister Taro Kono, who in a media interview called on the Bank of Japan to increase interest rates to boost the yen.

"Incumbent ministers should be mindful of the impact of their comments on markets and should be careful about making comments," Suzuki said.

