Japan to craft extra ¥2.5 tril budget, aiming to ease pain of rising prices

Japan's ruling coalition agreed Thursday to seek a supplementary budget of more than 2.5 trillion yen ($20 billion) for fiscal 2022 to cushion the impact of surging energy and food prices spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to instruct officials to start drafting an extra budget for the year that started this month and unveil details of an emergency economic package as early as Tuesday, ruling party lawmakers said.
The Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito agreed to aim for the submission of a budget plan to parliament in late May to realize its passage before the current Diet session ends on June 15, according to the lawmakers.
The agreement came after the LDP acquiesced to Komeito, which has repeatedly called for an additional budget to be compiled for the current fiscal year to secure enough funding.
Keiichi Ishii, secretary general of Komeito, told reporters that the size of the budget is likely to be around 2.7 trillion yen.
The envisaged package is designed to address growing concern about the negative impact of rising prices on households, as Japan's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic lacks vigor and political parties set their sights on the House of Councillors election, expected in July.
Kishida had said the use of reserve funds in the already passed state budget for fiscal 2022 would be sufficient to fund relief measures.
The LDP was initially cautious about the compilation of an extra budget that would make the parliamentary schedule even tighter, given that an extension of the ongoing ordinary Diet session would affect the timing of the upper house election.
Ishii said they are "not thinking" of extending the Diet session, when asked by the press about the possibility.
The package would include a 50,000 yen per child cash handout for low-income households, more subsidies for oil wholesalers to lower retail gasoline prices and financial assistance to struggling smaller firms and livestock farms hit by soaring grain prices, sources with knowledge of the plan said earlier.
Japan has already passed a record 107.60 trillion yen budget for fiscal 2022, with 5.5 trillion yen in reserve funds to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergency purposes.© KYODO
28 Comments
Login to comment
Cricky
An idea fix the economy so workers get enough money to safe and live on.
‘This easing pain short term isn’t going to work.
‘But for the Ruling party’s
The LDP was initially cautious about the compilation of an extra budget that would make the parliamentary schedule even tighter, given that an extension of the ongoing ordinary Diet session would affect the timing of the upper house election.
so they hesitate because they feel their excessive salaries don’t cover their time or re-election chances, not one word about the people, not one! It’s all about them.Subsidies left right and center but not for the workers.
‘NICE
JeffLee
Once again, a tiny party hardly anyone votes for calls the shots on a major spending policy while undercutting the big popular party's policy aims. Gotta love Japanese democracy!
Skeptical
On a supplement budget, too. I can't wait to hear details over how the "cash handouts," the "subsidies" and the "assistance" will be handled without, in by themselves, provide additional significant inflationary headwinds. Preview: I'm not sure it can.
Yen currently trading at 128.48 as of this writing.
sangetsu03
These programs aimed at lowering prices tend to have the opposite effect. Japan has been trying to spur inflation and keep the value of the yen week for more than a decade, and now that the yen is weak and inflation on the rise, these suddenly become problems. Increasing the money supply to fund subsidies and handouts will only make the problem worse. “Easing the pain of high prices” will only make prices higher.
Rodney
Buying cheap oil and gas from our neighbor Russia would release the financial burden on companies allowing them to increase staff wages.
dagon
Japan's ruling coalition agreed Thursday to seek a supplementary budget of more than 2.5 trillion yen ($20 billion) for fiscal 2022 to cushion the impact of surging energy and food prices spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Nice phrasing by Kyodo, as this 2.5 trillion were dedicated to the task of easing the increasing burdens on Japanese workers.
Here is a very easy prediction: Energy and food prices will still rise and workers will be squeezed with minimal to zero assistance, they will be taxed as normal or even increased and this massive budgetary amount will find most of its home here:
more subsidies for oil wholesalers to lower retail gasoline prices and financial assistance to struggling smaller firms and livestock farms
among the constituents the LDP really benefits.
kohakuebisu
More of the same. Which means all kinds of cash being handed out, some of it to us little people. If you have a house that could do with some insulation, new windows, or solar panels, a business idea you'd like a loan or subsidy money for, a subsidized power outlet for an EV, .... get yourself down the town hall and local Chamber of Commerce to see what is going. All previous stimulus packages have included money to ordinary folks for this kind of thing. It might as well be you as someone else.
JeffLee
@Skeptical
The currently rising inflation is overwhelming due to the twin global supply shocks of Ukraine and Covid, plus the weaker yen. It's a neo-lib myth that govt spending and therefore money creation create inflation spikes in developed economies.
Skeptical
@JeffLee: With respect, I'll leave with you an excellent article, written last year, by Mr. Adam A. Millsap, entitled The High Costs Of Too Much Government Spending. 6 Aug 2021, Forbes Magazine. There's more, but since this isn't a finance & economics forum, we can leave it at this. I'm not sure that Forbes and their contributors necessarily fits within the four walls of "neo-lib," but I guess that's for their readers to decide.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/adammillsap/2021/08/06/the-high-costs-of-too-much-government-spending/?sh=3273e87b4ad6
waddo
Petrol is already cheap here if you look at the international picture. The giant hideous nature of family "cars" now is proof of that. So we don't need to subsidise further pollution.
Michael Machida
This is great news! With this initiative, life here in Japan will be like Heaven! We can all relax and reap the reward of knowing that the Japanese Government cares and has our backs. A whopping ¥50000 for poor families with children can now buy a lot of food and pay rent and buy new clothes as the new school year starts. Thank you Japanese Government for extending your assistance once again! [ NOT! ]
Skeptical
Per my earlier comments, one caveat: few economists have ventured very far into their inflationary forces crystal balls to predict future outcomes for those countries where the central bank possesses the ability to forgive sovereign debt.
Here is an interesting article on the subject, written last year, entitled The Feasibility of Sovereign Debt Cancellation. 17 April 2021, St Gallen Financial Economics Review. Enjoy the intrigue!
https://www.sgfer.org/post/the-feasibility-of-sovereign-debt-cancellation
Sweeetpancakes
Good job LDP! Taking care of the Japanese people. Well done!
Skeptical
Update.
Japan's consumer prices rose by 1.2% YOY in March, the most since October 2018, after a 0.9% gain a month earlier. The latest figure marked the 7th straight month of annual inflation, with food prices rising at the fastest pace in over 5 years (3.4% vs 2.8% in February). On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.4% in March, the same pace as in February and staying at their steepest pace in five months.
Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs & Communications.
sangetsu03
Like America, Japan is pointing its finger at Russia as the cause of higher prices. No one seems to remember that inflation in America was 7.9% before Russia invaded Ukraine. Since oil, wheat, and other commodities are priced in US dollars, inflation in America causes inflation everywhere else.
”There are no free lunches.” Americans thought their government was doing them a favor by giving them handouts, PPP and eviction moratoriums and the like. Now they are realizing there is no such thing as “free,” and every dollar doled out during the pandemic is now being more than reclaimed by inflation.
Most of the economic hardships being felt by people today are not the fault of Russia, but of the policies of their own governments. Japan is not feeling as much pain as other countries largely because Japan intervened less, enacting fewer restrictions and spending less on pandemic relief.
Mark
Good news to all the struggling families and businesses, gasoline prices started to drop where I live by almost 9 yen /ltr. from 162 yen / ltr. to 153, I was shocked by the drop but it's a well welcomed drop.
Larr Flint
As I said many times before, the Japanese economy can't exist without more and more stimulus.
However, more and more people just rely on benefits/subsidies from the government. Just read the crime section "unemployed" did this or did that, it is just one of the examples.
Yen will lose more and more purchase power, so SELL YEN until you still can.
AgentX
Riiiight. Purely because of Russia's invasion. Nothing to do with the last few years...
kohakuebisu
That's a good observation. The classic family car in Japan is now is a people carrier with business-class type seats on the middle row which fully recline, but only if you don't use the rear row of seats. These are seven seater vans effectively used as four seaters. A van like a Voxy or Serena will use double the gasoline of a saloon like a Prius. In Japan, the fixed costs of car ownership are so high that gasoline does not take up a large enough proportion of the total cost of ownership, especially if tolls are also involved. The temptation is to buy the largest car you might need, not the car that uses the least oil and puts the least pollution in the air.
SDCA
@kohakuebisu
Very well explained. To add on, parking is also expensive so if you pretty much own any of those family cars, you must be rich and don't need the 50,000 yen subsidy.
JeffLee
@Skeptical
Thanks, but the article is an opinion piece. Allow me to present an evidence-based article. It analyzes historical incidents of rapid money growth -- and concludes that rapid money supply growth (often caused by govt spending) does not cause inflation. Indeed inflation surges in recent history often occur right after money supply is stable.
"Rapid Money Supply Growth Does Not Cause Inflation"
https://privatedebtproject.org/pdp/view-articles.php?Rapid-Money-Supply-Growth-Does-Not-Cause-Inflation-28
This is pertinent to the article above, as neo libs often use the inflation scare tactic to deny working people from receiving an equitable share of national wealth.
Betachild
There's an easier way to lessen the pain of rising prices for Japanese citizens, simply stop printing more money, reduce balance sheet and raise interest rate like every other nation is doing right now, and JPY will increase in value and reduce all import price. Oh wait, that will increase the pain on the government so they wouldn't be able to spend more than they earn. My bad for thinking that they actually cared about the people.
Skeptical
@ JeffLee:
Thank you. Interesting. I am familiar with Mr. Vague and some of his excellent work on the severe impact of huge private debt on a nation's long-term economic health.
But back to this 18 Jan 2018 article. This highlights particularly the effects of M2 on CPI of 47 countries since 1961. And his modeling showing that "that more often than not high inflation does not follow rapid money supply growth, and in contrast to this, high inflation has occurred frequently when it has not been preceded by rapid money supply growth."
The article and his data did not consider what has been seen globally since the early days of the pandamic: namly the injection of tremendous amounts of capital liquidity, along with the purchase of enormous amounts of private debt as bonds by the central banks (the Fed, for example, has purchased around $9T USD over the past several years; https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/inflation-stays-at-40-year-highs-heres-what-to-do).
There are some passages that are pertinent to Japan, and the BOJ in today's currency.
Consider:
Thanks again.
Steven Mccarthy
Cash for big oil ? Really ???
Extra Virgin Palm Oil
The money will end up being spent on a mascot wearing a big ￥ on its chest who urges citizens to download an app that either doesn't work or sends bizarre inspirational messages at all hours while collecting their personal data to be leaked or stolen.
Wakarimasen
Print and spend more money. That will definitely fix price rises.
kurisupisu
Anyone considering Japan as a viable place to live and work should think….again!
commanteer
We are well past the point of a sane monetary policy saving us. The action above would cause a massive recession and the increased interest would force the government (and many businesses) into default. This is why inflation is always the path chosen by politicians. They can degrade the currency and inflate the debt away while avoiding the immediate shock of a default - for which they would be blamed. With inflation, though, they can blame Russia or Covid or whatever else is handy. And the shock of economic collapse will only come somewhere down the line, hopefully after they have retired from politics so they can completely escape blame.