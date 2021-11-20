Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan to delay launch of children's agency to FY2023 or later

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan has decided to postpone the creation of an agency to oversee policies related to children to fiscal 2023 or later, government sources said.

The delay of the agency's establishment originally envisioned for fiscal 2022 comes as difficulties have arisen in coordinating the transfer of departments among relevant government organizations.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters in Matsuyama that the government "will continue its efforts to start the children's agency" and reaffirmed his intention to submit related bills to the ordinary Diet session next year.

The agency is a new organization that will unify policies across multiple government ministries and entities to better deal with increasingly complex issues such as abuse.

Former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had expressed his desire to establish it as a symbol of "breaking down vertical divisions."

The government had initially aimed to establish the new command center for child-related policies in fiscal 2022 based on its experience with the Digital Agency, which it managed to set up within a year.

While Kishida said at a press conference early this month that the government would work on setting up the new agency, its priority has fallen within his administration and discussions within the ruling coalition have stalled.

Under the government's plan, the agency will be formed as an external bureau of the Cabinet Office and overseen by a full-time minister.

It is expected to absorb departments in charge of child care and child abuse prevention within the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, as well as the department that oversees child poverty measures within the Cabinet Office.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology is expected to remain in charge of most matters related to education due to difficulties in coordinating a transfer.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Indulgent Food & Beauty Advent Calendars of 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Dr. Mira Simic-Yamashita Considers Mental Health And The Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Financial Review with Argentum Wealth

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Respite in The Countryside: The Hostels Making a Difference in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

All you Need to Know About Pocky Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Obscure Japanese Music Genres You’ve Probably Never Heard

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Easy Bento Making For Newbies

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #157: Teen Asks Aquarium For Love Advice—Gets an Answer You’d Expect

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

How to Organize Your Tiny Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

Get a Jump Start on These 2022 Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog