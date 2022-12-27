Japan to deploy missile defense unit on Yonaguni: report

Japan's Ministry of Defense will deploy a surface-to-air missile defense unit on Yonaguni Island, the country's westernmost island, near Taiwan, Jiji news reported on Tuesday.
The installment of missile troops is part of a plan to expand a Ground Self-Defense Force camp on the island, part of Okinawa prefecture, to reinforce defense of Japan's southwestern islands, Jiji quoted ministry spokesperson Takeshi Aoki as saying.
Earlier this month, Japan unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War II with a 5 trillion yen plan that would buy missiles capable of striking China as regional tensions and Russia's Ukraine invasion stoke war fears.© Thomson Reuters 2022.
Good
Please don't damage that pyramid that sits underwater just off the coast. It was built by aliens.
Awa no Gaijin
There's no pyramid and never was !
Natural geological formation
Yubaru
Both off topic posts! Evidently some folks dont understand the concept of "surface to air"
kurisupisu
Unfortunately,any aggression from Japan to China would see a full scale war break out and a couple of nuclear detonations here and there-these weapons are all but absolutely useless!
Mr Kipling
China will of course, see this as the provocation that it is. A pointless dispute about an uninhabited island few in Japan nor China even know exists.