Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers stand at the entrance gate of their Yonaguni base on Japan's westernmost inhabited Yonaguni Island in Yonaguni, Okinawa
Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers stand at the entrance gate of their Yonaguni base on Japan's westernmost inhabited Yonaguni Island in Yonaguni, Okinawa Prefecture. Photo: Reuters/ISSEI KATO/File
politics

Japan to deploy missile defense unit on Yonaguni: report

4 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's Ministry of Defense will deploy a surface-to-air missile defense unit on Yonaguni Island, the country's westernmost island, near Taiwan, Jiji news reported on Tuesday.

The installment of missile troops is part of a plan to expand a Ground Self-Defense Force camp on the island, part of Okinawa prefecture, to reinforce defense of Japan's southwestern islands, Jiji quoted ministry spokesperson Takeshi Aoki as saying.

Earlier this month, Japan unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War II with a 5 trillion yen plan that would buy missiles capable of striking China as regional tensions and Russia's Ukraine invasion stoke war fears.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

Please don't damage that pyramid that sits underwater just off the coast. It was built by aliens.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

There's no pyramid and never was !

Natural geological formation

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Both off topic posts! Evidently some folks dont understand the concept of "surface to air"

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Unfortunately,any aggression from Japan to China would see a full scale war break out and a couple of nuclear detonations here and there-these weapons are all but absolutely useless!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

China will of course, see this as the provocation that it is. A pointless dispute about an uninhabited island few in Japan nor China even know exists.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Journey to the Earth

Savvy Tokyo

Christmas Cakes in Japan: An Affectionate History

Savvy Tokyo

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Unique Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Yokai that Embody the Spirit of Winter

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese Culture and Folklore in Persona 5

GaijinPot Blog

December Stocking Stuffers: GaijinPot Jobs in Japan Grab Bag Style!

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

events

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 26, 2022-Jan 9, 2023

Savvy Tokyo

What to Expect as an ALT in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog