Japan to double winter electricity, gas subsidies amid inflation: source

The Japanese government plans to double monthly electricity and gas subsidies for households to about 2,000 yen this winter to soften the impact of prolonged inflation, a source close to the matter said Saturday.

The increased support, designed to offset higher heating costs from January to March, is expected to be included in an economic package to be compiled soon by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's government, with details still under discussion.

The government intends to provide more generous assistance in January and February, when demand for heating typically peaks, the source said, as inflation continues to outpace wage growth.

Takaichi, who took office last month, said during a parliamentary session on Friday that electricity and gas subsidies this winter would be higher than in previous years.

