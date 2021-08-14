Japan to evacuate embassy in Kabul

Japan is set to evacuate all personnel from its embassy in Kabul, Japanese government sources said Sunday, as Taliban fighters reportedly entered Afghanistan's capital calling for a peaceful transfer of power.
A dozen Japanese staff work at the embassy. The United States evacuated its embassy staff by helicopter amid the political crisis.
"The situation is developing very quickly," one of the sources said. "We are gathering information in cooperation with the United States and European countries."© KYODO
