Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan to expand ASEAN aid, focus on food security at special summit

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are planning on affirming their commitment toward the improvement of food security in the event of emergencies, at a special summit in December commemorating their 50 years of friendship, government sources said Sunday.

The meeting in Tokyo will see Japan expand its assistance to ASEAN, including enhancing measures against cyberattacks, climate change, as well as cooperation on maritime security, according to the sources.

Japan has been working on strengthening its presence in the region, and deepening its relationship with the Global South developing and emerging countries in a bid to counter China's influence.

Ahead of the Tokyo summit, the leaders of Japan and ASEAN will meet in Indonesia next month, where they will upgrade ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, the sources said.

Japan is slated to expand training and technological aid to ASEAN through both public and private programs in a bid to maintain and enhance their food supply chain. The two sides will also coordinate on producing high value-added agricultural and marine products that meet consumer demand.

In regards to cybersecurity, Japan plans to provide advanced training to participants at the ASEAN-Japan Cybersecurity Capacity Building Centre in Thailand, said the sources.

The Japanese government is also hoping to highlight the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific in a joint statement to be adopted at the summit in December.

In 2020, Japan promised to improve infrastructure in the ASEAN region by, among other things, developing a workforce of about 1,000 people over the course of three years. Japan's new support measures will expand the scope and scale of such cooperation.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn ¥150,000 as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care for women in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

8 Japanese Superfoods To Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Unforgettable Projects & Performances

Savvy Tokyo

Off the Beaten Path: 5 Little-Known Destinations in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Kyoto Gyoen (Imperial Park)

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Aug. 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

Sumiyoshi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Cultural Activities to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Radical Kanji: Intermediate Japanese for Understanding Kanji ‘Pieces’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Easy Japanese Summer Dishes to Make at Home

GaijinPot Blog

culture

National Noh Theater

GaijinPot Travel