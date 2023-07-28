Japan to expand Russia automobile export ban in line with G7 peers

Japan decided Friday to expand a ban on vehicle exports to Russia from Aug 9 to encompass used cars in line with sanctions by the Group of Seven nations amid Moscow's war against Ukraine.

Japan already prohibited shipments to Russia of premium vehicles worth more than 6 million yen beginning in April last year, and the latest measure will additionally cover new and used gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles exceeding 1,900 cubic centimeters in engine capacity, electric and hybrid vehicles, as well as tires for large vehicles.

Japanese cars are in high demand in Russia and the expanded ban is likely to deal another blow to Moscow amid its ongoing military invasion of Ukraine that began in February 2022.

The value of Japan's exports to Russia totaled 603.9 billion yen in 2022, down 30 percent from the previous year. Passenger cars, the majority of which were secondhand, accounted for over half of the figure.

"In cooperation with the international community, including the G7 as well as relevant ministries and agencies, we would like to firmly carry out the measures," Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said at a press conference.

About 750 items were added to the export blacklist, including iron and other metals, boilers and fibers that can be used to maintain Russia's industrial activities.

The newly banned items account for about 20 percent of the value of what was exported to Russia in 2021, according to the ministry.

The United States and European countries strengthened bans on vehicle exports to Russia after G7 leaders agreed in their May summit to take action to restrict exports of all items that could aid its war effort.

