Japan to extend $4 million aid to hurricane-hit Caribbean states

TOKYO

Japan has decided to extend an emergency grant totaling $4 million to Jamaica, Cuba and Haiti, where Hurricane Melissa left a trail of destruction in late October, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

With this grant, Japan will implement humanitarian assistance in areas such as food, shelters and health through international aid agencies, the ministry said.

"We are ready to work closely with relevant countries and organizations to ensure the earliest possible recovery of the affected areas," Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said at a press conference.

Melissa recorded wind speeds exceeding those of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, which killed about 1,400 people in the United States.

