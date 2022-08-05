Japan to extend additional surveillance drones to Ukraine

Japan said Thursday it will provide Ukraine with additional dozen or so camera-equipped surveillance drones to aid the country suffering aggression by Russia.
Japan will also supply the war-hit country with several vans to be used for transporting personnel and food, the Defense Ministry said.
The aid, which comes at the request of Ukraine, will be shipped as early as mid-August.
In June, Japan shipped around 30 surveillance drones, which officials say are not considered defense equipment because they are for commercial use.
Following Russia's military aggression in Ukraine in late February, Japan started in March to offer defense equipment, including bulletproof vests, as well as protective masks and clothing against chemical weapons to the country.
The government revised guidelines on the transfer of defense equipment in March so as to make such shipments possible.
Japan has not sent any lethal aid to the country.© KYODO
Mickelicious
What a poorly written article.
Yrral
These Drone are been used to kill Russian,you can used a frequency counter to track drone,by tracking their RF signal, Ukrainain accuse of war crimes by Amnesty International Google Amnesty International Ukraine
ClippetyClop
What kind of drones? They all have cameras, we could be talking about $15000 dollars worth for the lot.
Fighto!
Good on Japan. More assistance will be coming for as long as this illegal invasion by fascist Russia continues.
More sad, unsubstantiated nonsense.
Eastman
instead of taking ua side sending of drones and imposing of meaningless antirussian sanctions japans position should be one of peace negotiator and not american loyal poodle...
Yrral
Fightoo,these drone are used to spot Russian,and then launch artillery strike against their position
Yrral
Bronco, Amnesty International has eyewitness testimony of Ukraine committing war crimes,by exposing Ukrainain citizen to danger
vic.M
The war crimes by Ukraine had been going on for the last 8 years when they were shelling the Donbass region with the loss of more than 14,000 citizen's lives.
That was one of the main reasons Russia went in to Ukraine, apart from the broken Minsk agreements.
Zoroto
It's great to hear that Japanese surveillance drones have cameras.
Zoroto
Made by Hino, no doubt. Hopefully the solders won't suffocate from the fumes.
TokyoLiving
Dear Japan, keep doing nonsense... Goodbye northern territories byeeeeeeeee...
Ooohhhh, you're scary, how much assistance are you going to send??.. Lol !!..
"Fascist Russia", still on jokes??, LOOOL !!..
Michael Machida
A bit late. But that's Japan.
ClippetyClop
Can the mods add ‘Gibberish to ‘Off topic’ and ‘Impolite to other users’?
Antiquesaving
I was an anti Trump, thought/think the man is a fool but one thing keeps going through my head.
Trump supporters kept warming that if Biden got in that there would be wars and bad economy, pointing to Hunter Biden, Ukraine, China, etc...
I laughed called them conspiracy theorists.
I am Not laughing anymore and am getting closer to giving some of them an apology.
Basically everything these people I called conspiracy theorists (and worse names) is happening.
Maybe Japan needs to rethink its support for certain things and places.