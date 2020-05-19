Gov't to extend deadline for FY2021 budget requests

The Japanese government will extend the deadline for budget requests by ministries and agencies for fiscal 2021 to allow them to focus on responding to the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Taro Aso said Tuesday.

The deadline will be pushed back from Aug 31 to Sept 30, Aso told a press conference. The next fiscal year starts in April 2021.

Japan last month enacted a 25.69 trillion yen ($240 billion) emergency package that includes universal cash handouts, loan programs and other measures to cushion the economic impact of coronavirus.

Government officials are at work on a second emergency package to extend further support to small business owners, furloughed workers and struggling students.

Such measures "need to be given priority," Aso said, adding the deadline for requests on tax reform will also be pushed back by one month to Sept. 30.

The world's third-largest economy shrank an annualized real 3.4 percent in the January-March period, government data showed Monday, slipping into recession as consumers stayed at home and businesses were forced to close.

Economists forecast an even steeper dip, likely the worst in the postwar era, in April-June.

