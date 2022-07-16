Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Ground Self-Defense Forces hold annual live-fire exercise, in Gotemba
An F-2 fighter jet flies during a live-fire exercise conducted by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) at East Fuji Maneuver Area, in Gotemba, Shizuoka, on May 28. Photo: Reuters/POOL
politics

Japan to drop setting ceiling on next year's defense spending: Nikkei

0 Comments

Japan will forgo setting a ceiling on defense spending in next fiscal year's annual budget, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday, highlighting Tokyo's interest in boosting defense at a time of tension with its powerful neighbor China.

The government usually sets a ceiling on spending requests submitted by ministries in crafting its annual state budget to avoid expenditures from increasing too much and straining Japan's already worsening finances.

Tokyo, however, will make defense expenditure an exception in next fiscal year's budget as it plans to increase spending on purchases of longer-range missiles and cyber security research, the paper said without citing sources.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration is set to make the decision this month, the Nikkei said.

The move would open scope for the government to respond to a proposal by the ruling party to increase defense spending to 2% of Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) within five years.

Up until now, annual defense spending has been capped at roughly 1% of GDP.

Japanese voters, fearing a slide into militarism, have traditionally been wary of big increases in defense spending, but many now worry that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may embolden China to attack neighboring Taiwan.

In an annual economic policy roadmap released in June, the government said it wanted to drastically increase defense spending "within the next five years" in the first mention of a time frame for beefing up expenditure.

Analysts say a strong showing in an upper house election on July 10 has solidified Kishida's grip on power within his ruling party, giving him fresh momentum to hike defense spending to counter China's growing military might.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sunscreen Products, Tips and Words in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Business Owner Kyoko Nagano Shares What’s Behind Her Passion

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Takaoka City

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Visit these 5 Destinations in Japan via Shinkansen with JR East Discounts

GaijinPot Blog

Avoiding The Sizzle: 5 Japanese Sunscreens for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

4 Japanese Comfort Foods Made in the Microwave

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Appliances to Level Up Your Japanese Apartment Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Fruity Summer Parfaits To Try In Tokyo 2022

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Thrills and Spills: 5 Great Roller Coasters in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Iconic Great Buddha Statues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog