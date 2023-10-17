Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Smoke rises in the air above Gaza following Israeli bombings, as seen from Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel
Smoke rises in the air above Gaza following Israeli bombings, as seen from Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel on Monday. Photo: Reuters/AMIR COHEN
politics

Japan to give $10 million in emergency aid to Gaza Strip civilians

1 Comment
By John Geddie
TOKYO

Japan will provide $10 million in emergency aid for civilians in the Gaza Strip, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said on Tuesday.

Japan is the current president of the Group of Seven developed nations and Kamikawa said it was monitoring the situation in Gaza "with concern", adding that Japan expects the situation to be calmed down as soon as possible.

Kamikawa said she was also making final preparations for talks with her Iranian counterpart.

Israel has vowed to annihilate Iran-backed Hamas - which controls the Gaza Strip - after its Islamist fighters stormed Israeli towns on Oct 7, killing 1,300 people and seizing hostages in the worst attack on civilians in the country's history.

1 Comment
And this will get past the Israeli blockade how?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

