Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan to give ¥2.4 bil grant aid to Samoa

0 Comments
APIA

Japan on Saturday promised 2.4 billion yen in grant aid to Samoa to help improve a national university's facilities, as Japan's foreign minister met the Pacific island nation's prime minister in an effort to strengthen the bilateral relationship.

During their talks in the Samoan capital of Apia, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, who also serves as foreign minister, discussed the Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting scheduled for July in Tokyo, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Japan has been seeking to deepen ties with the island nation located in the South Pacific, where China has been increasing its influence. The funding will go to the National University of Samoa, which is located in Apia.

In the meeting, Kamikawa vowed to continue providing detailed and science-based explanations about the discharge of treated radioactive wastewater from Japan's crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific, the ministry said, as some Pacific island countries have expressed concerns.

China has been a fierce opponent of the releases since before they began in August last year, citing its potential negative impact on human health and the environment.

Kamikawa and Mata'afa also spoke about the importance of addressing climate change, according to the ministry.

Kamikawa is the first Japanese foreign minister to visit Samoa. She is set to attend a ministerial gathering with the 18 Pacific Islands Forum members to be held in Fiji on Monday.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Date Ideas for Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Great Date Spots in Tokyo for Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

Okuizumo: Swords and Steel in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Sunrise Express

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Day Do’s & Don’ts In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Stirrings of Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Aquas Shimane Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Ghibli-Inspired Date Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Enter The 2024 GaijinPot 6-Word Video Contest

GaijinPot Blog

How to Make a Survival Kit for Emergencies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs Week 5

GaijinPot Blog