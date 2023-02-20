Japan to give Ukraine $5.5 bil, host online G7 summit plus Zelenskyy

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday announced a new $5.5 billion financial aid for Ukraine and will mark the first anniversary of the war by hosting an online Group of Seven summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Kishida, speaking at a global forum in Tokyo organized by a Japanese think tank, said Ukraine still suffers under the Russian invasion and its people need help to rebuild their daily lives and infrastructure that's been badly damaged by Russian attacks.
As this year's president of G7, Kishida said he will host an online summit to be joined by Zelenskyy on Friday to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion. It will be the first time for Kishida to host a G7 summit.
Japan has joined the United States and European nations in sanctioning Russia over its invasion and providing humanitarian and economic support for Ukraine. Japan was quick to react because it fears a possible impact of the war in East Asia, where China’s military has grown increasingly assertive and has escalated tensions around self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory.
In his speech, Kishida acknowledged he made a decisive move because of “strong concern that Ukraine may be tomorrow's East Asia.”
He said Russia's invasion is a challenge for the entire rules-based international order that brings an end to the post-Cold War era. “That's why I decided to resolutely respond to (Russia) with sanctions.”
Japan has provided loans of more than 70 billion yen ($520 million) to Ukraine in emergency economic assistance. The country has also accepted more than 2,000 displaced Ukrainians and helped them with housing assistance, support for jobs and education.© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
15 Comments
Login to comment
Mr Kipling
Please don't waste my tax money on these corrupt vassals. At least waste it in Japan as usual.
Wakarimasen
All this money will unfortunately not replace the dead and help Ukraine in this war. Russia appears to have the upper hand and Ukraine will struggle to fend of the coming attacks.
Sanjinosebleed
How about spend it helping the Japanese homeless instead?!
Rivera
It’s nice to help people in need but your people in your country need it more
Good
Glory to Ukraine!
Michael Machida
"...Japan has provided loans of more than 70 billion yen ($520 million) to Ukraine in emergency economic assistance. The country has also accepted more than 2,000 displaced Ukrainians and helped them with housing assistance, support for jobs and education."
Great to hear! Assisting your brothers and sisters is a good thing. Japan has come through once again and I am sure everyone in Japan is honored to help.
Positive news. Thank you for stepping up Japan!
When is Prime Minister going to visit Ukraine?
deanzaZZR
The title of the article uses the word "give". Later in the article the assistance is referred to as "financial aid". I'm sure most of the package are loans and Japanese companies will pick up some big contracts rebuilding Ukraine when the Russians leave or are chased out.
Algernon LaCroix
Politicians love giving away other people's money. So where's it all coming from? Are they cutting money from other parts of the budget, or just printing it out of thin air (ie., borrowing it from the next generation)?
dagon
"New Capitalism", international edition?
Meanwhile Kishida is mulling the optimal time to announce a sales tax hike and make an ungraceful exit for the next LDP suit.
2020hindsights
Wakarimasen
It won't replace the dead on both sides, but it will help Ukraine.
No they don't.
I doubt it.
Algernon LaCroix
deanzaZZRToday 07:15 am JST
The article is actually a bit ambiguous. At the top it says "to give", but further down it says Japan has provided loans..." So this time is it a loan or a gift?
Either way, you're probably right about LDP friends doing nicely out of it at the taxpayers' expense.
Strangerland
It's their money too. Or are you saying the Japanese are being ruled by a foreign element and don't have an elected government of Japanese people? How deep into the conspiracy theories are you?
Probably a bit of both. That's how these things work.
Strangerland
Japan financial aid is often given with the requirement it be spent on Japanese companies/products. This is likely where the confusion comes from.
Meiyouwenti
I suppose Kishida is just following Joe’s order. More money to Ukraine so that Zelensky can buy more US and EU made weapons and keep weapons manufactures in the West happy.
Roy Sophveason
"Financial aid" comes in three forms: loans, grants, and guarantees. There is little to no money actually given to Ukraine. Ukraine requests funds from the World Bank, Japan will guarantee for a part of that.
Apparantly at least a major part of it will come from government bonds.