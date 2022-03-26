Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan to help African countries escape China's 'debt trap'

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi indicated Saturday that Tokyo will help African countries escape China's "debt trap."

During online talks with ministers from African nations, Hayashi expressed readiness to support African countries that wish to get out of the debt trap, saying, "We will facilitate the environment in which (developing nations) do not have to depend on such financing," without mentioning China.

"We should not tolerate destabilization of developing countries," he also said.

The two-day talks until Sunday are aimed to lay the groundwork for the eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, a Japan-led initiative to assist African development, slated for August.

The annual white paper on development cooperation issued by Japan's Foreign Ministry earlier this month says the international community has been condemning "debt trap" financing, which saddles recipient countries with loans they cannot repay, in a veiled reference to China's huge infrastructure projects in developing nations.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 More Cool Studio Ghibli Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Spring Cleaning Lessons I Learned From My Japanese Mother-In-Law

Savvy Tokyo

Sakura House & Sakura Hotel: Your Second Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘Co-Sleeping And Sexless Marriages’

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Aogashima: A Natural Paradise, a Part of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Bands Influenced by British Rock

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 National Parks Where You Can Explore Japan’s Great Outdoors

GaijinPot Blog

6 Jobs in Japan that Will Put a ‘Spring’ in Your Step

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Tsukuba Express

GaijinPot Blog

Hamigaki: The Art Of A Beautiful Smile

Savvy Tokyo