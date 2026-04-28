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Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi Image: AP
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Japan to hold defense ministerial talks in Indonesia, Philippines

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TOKYO

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Tuesday he will make a five-day trip to Indonesia and the Philippines from Sunday for meetings with his counterparts in what he describes as the most severe and complex security environment for Japan in the postwar era.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Koizumi is expected to advance talks on exporting used Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers and submarines to Southeast Asian nations.

"Indonesia and the Philippines are both strategically vital countries located along Japan's key sea lanes," the minister told reporters. "As fellow maritime nations, they are indispensable partners with whom we must strengthen defense cooperation."

Koizumi is scheduled to meet with his Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin on Monday and Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro on Tuesday.

Koizumi said he will sign an agreement to expand defense cooperation with Indonesia.

On May 6, he plans to inspect the multinational joint exercise Balikatan 26, co-hosted by the United States and the Philippines.

Koizumi said that about 1,400 Self-Defense Forces personnel will participate in the exercise, which is 10 times more than Japan's participation last year. In total, the drill will involve around 19,000 participants.

The destroyer under export talks with the Philippines is an Abukuma-class vessel and could be transferred free of charge, according to the sources.

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