Japan to hold off on sanctions against human rights offenders

Japan will not create legislation to sanction foreign government officials accused of human rights violations, at least for the time being, sources with knowledge of the matter said Tuesday, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida seeks to keep his diplomatic options open in dealing with an increasingly assertive China.
While holding off on adopting its own version of the U.S. Magnitsky Act, Japan will consider using existing legislation such as the foreign exchange and foreign trade law to impose penalties such as asset freezes and restricting entry into the country, the sources said.
Kishida apparently hopes to avoid falling out of step with the United States and other allies including Britain, Canada and the European Union, which are stepping up criticism of China's human rights violations in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and elsewhere and have also taken steps to punish offenders, but also avoid antagonizing Japan's close neighbor and largest trading partner so early into his premiership.
Gen Nakatani, who was appointed Kishida's special adviser on human rights issues last week, is expected to spearhead discussions between relevant government agencies including the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Justice Ministry.
A former defense minister known for his tough stance on human rights issues, Nakatani is a leading proponent of adopting a version of the Magnitsky Act, which the U.S. Congress passed in 2012 in response to the prison death of a whistleblower who alleged widespread embezzlement by Russian officials.
But Nakatani toned down the rhetoric during a TV program on Monday, saying "enacting new legislation won't be easy." Last week, Kishida said in a press conference following his re-election as prime minister that "bipartisan discussions are ongoing" on the matter without elaborating.© KYODO
Yrral
Sellouts
snowymountainhell
Japan always dragging their feet.
Simian Lane
I can’t stand the hypocrisy of your biggest trade partner being someone you despise character wise. The US and Japan should put their money where their mouth is and severe ties with countries they constantly criticize, or just shut up.
Hideomi Kuze
Present Japan's government is also one of problematic regime that doesn't solve domestic many human rights violation such as abuse at immigration bureau.
Hiro
That is easy for all you to say when our nation is a island base country that rely heavily on resources provided by our neighbor and around half of the tourist coming here are from china. You wouldn't be quick to judge the government when supply chain get cut off and you start to wonder why the cities are going dark and you are freezing in the winter while food prices skyrocket. In my opinion no country actually had the right to meddle into another nation affairs and start sanctions. If you don't like certain companies because of whatever reason, then just don't do business with those companies.
obladi
the problem is that china can sanction back harder, and everyone knows this. so, better to avoid the loss of face. sucks if you are one of the millions of victims of china's 'reeducation'.
Meiyouwenti
The decision didn’t come as a surprise. Kishida’s government is full of China lovers such as Motegi (Secretary General) and Hayashi (Foreign Minister).