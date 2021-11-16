Japan to hold off on sanctions against human rights offenders

Japan will not create legislation to sanction foreign government officials accused of human rights violations, at least for the time being, sources with knowledge of the matter said Tuesday, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida seeks to keep his diplomatic options open in dealing with an increasingly assertive China.

While holding off on adopting its own version of the U.S. Magnitsky Act, Japan will consider using existing legislation such as the foreign exchange and foreign trade law to impose penalties such as asset freezes and restricting entry into the country, the sources said.

Kishida apparently hopes to avoid falling out of step with the United States and other allies including Britain, Canada and the European Union, which are stepping up criticism of China's human rights violations in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and elsewhere and have also taken steps to punish offenders, but also avoid antagonizing Japan's close neighbor and largest trading partner so early into his premiership.

Gen Nakatani, who was appointed Kishida's special adviser on human rights issues last week, is expected to spearhead discussions between relevant government agencies including the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Justice Ministry.

A former defense minister known for his tough stance on human rights issues, Nakatani is a leading proponent of adopting a version of the Magnitsky Act, which the U.S. Congress passed in 2012 in response to the prison death of a whistleblower who alleged widespread embezzlement by Russian officials.

But Nakatani toned down the rhetoric during a TV program on Monday, saying "enacting new legislation won't be easy." Last week, Kishida said in a press conference following his re-election as prime minister that "bipartisan discussions are ongoing" on the matter without elaborating.

