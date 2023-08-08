Japan to host 2025 int'l African development conference in Yokohama

Japan decided Tuesday to host an international conference on African development in the port city of Yokohama in 2025, as Tokyo seeks to counter China's increasing influence on the fast-growing continent.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference that the government will decide on the specific date for the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, otherwise known as TICAD 9, after discussions with African states.

"There are many Africa-related forums launched by other nations, but the TICAD framework has played a pioneering and leading role," Hayashi said, in an apparent reference to the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Cooperation with African countries is "essential for the peace, stability and prosperity of the international community," he added.

For Yokohama, located south of Tokyo, it will be the fourth time hosting the TICAD gathering. The previous round of talks took place in Tunisia in August last year.

Co-hosted by Japan, the United Nations, the World Bank, the U.N. Development Program and the African Union Commission, TICAD has been held every three years since 2013. Before that, it had taken place every five years following its launch in 1993.

