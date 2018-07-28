Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan to host African development confab in Yokohama in Aug 2019

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan will host an international conference on African development in August 2019 in the port city of Yokohama near Tokyo, the government said Friday.

The seventh round of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD, will be held from Aug. 28 to 30. The previous round of the talks, launched in 1993, took place in Kenya in 2016.

"We want to support development led by Africa itself through TICAD 7," Foreign Minister Taro Kono said at a press conference after the Cabinet endorsed the plan.

Japanese and African foreign ministers will gather in Tokyo on Oct. 6 and 7 this year to make preparations for the 2019 TICAD meeting.

The government said an award ceremony for the Hideyo Noguchi Africa Prize is also scheduled on the sidelines of the conference.

The prize, named after the bacteriologist who spent many years studying yellow fever in Africa, is given every five years to individuals and organizations that have made contributions to the advancement of medical research and services on the continent.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Corruption or asylum seekers?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

