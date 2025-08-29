 Japan Today
Defense Minister Gen Nakatani Image: AP
politics

Japan to host Australia for two-plus-two security talks next week

TOKYO

Japan will host bilateral security talks with Australia on Sept 5, Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said Friday.

Nakatani and his counterpart Richard Marles will meet alongside Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Australia's top diplomat Penny Wong in a two-plus-two format.

"Japan and Australia fully share values and strategic goals," Nakatani said at a press conference. "Our defense cooperation has expanded in all areas, including strategic alignment, joint training and operational cooperation."

The meetings will come after Australia selected Japan earlier this month as partner for its AU$10 billion ($6.5 billion) program to develop a new fleet of frigates.

"I believe the recent decision (by Australia) on the next-generation, general-purpose frigates has elevated Japan-Australia defense cooperation to an even greater level," Nakatani said.

The meeting will be the countries' first two-plus-two talks since September 2024, when they met in Australia. The two defense ministers last met in June in Singapore.

