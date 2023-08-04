Japan to host Iran's foreign minister, tell Tehran to cut weapon supply to Russia - TBS

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian speaks during a joint press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran July 31, 2023. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File photo

Iran's foreign minister Amir Abdollahian will visit Japan on Sunday and meet his Japanese counterpart and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, broadcaster TBS reported on Friday.

Japan will tell Iran to stop weapon supplies to Russia at Abdollahian's Tokyo visit, TBS said, citing multiple unnamed government officials.

