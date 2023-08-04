Iran's foreign minister Amir Abdollahian will visit Japan on Sunday and meet his Japanese counterpart and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, broadcaster TBS reported on Friday.
Japan will tell Iran to stop weapon supplies to Russia at Abdollahian's Tokyo visit, TBS said, citing multiple unnamed government officials.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023.
diagonalslip
" tell " ?
I'm sure iran will follow orders with the same alacrity that they cow-tow to the Yu ess of Ay.