Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad attend a joint press conference, in Tehran
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian speaks during a joint press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran July 31, 2023. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File photo Photo: Reuters/WANA NEWS AGENCY
politics

Japan to host Iran's foreign minister, tell Tehran to cut weapon supply to Russia - TBS

TOKYO

Iran's foreign minister Amir Abdollahian will visit Japan on Sunday and meet his Japanese counterpart and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, broadcaster TBS reported on Friday.

Japan will tell Iran to stop weapon supplies to Russia at Abdollahian's Tokyo visit, TBS said, citing multiple unnamed government officials.

" tell " ?

I'm sure iran will follow orders with the same alacrity that they cow-tow to the Yu ess of Ay.

