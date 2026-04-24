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Japan to host Philippine president as state guest for 4 days from May 26

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TOKYO

Japan will host Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr as a state guest for four days from May 26, the government said Friday, as Tokyo seeks to strengthen ties with Manila amid an increasingly complex security environment.

Marcos will hold talks with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, meet Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako and attend a banquet at the Imperial Palace, the top government spokesperson said following the visit's approval by the cabinet.

The visit comes as the countries mark the 70th anniversary of normalized ties this year.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference that Japan hopes the visit will "further deepen the friendly and cooperative relationship" between Tokyo and Manila, noting their strong ties across many areas "as strategic partners who share fundamental values and strategic interests."

Talks between Takaichi and Marcos are expected to cover confirmation of their commitment to the strategic evolution of Japan's free and open Indo-Pacific policy, diplomatic sources have said, amid concerns over an increasingly assertive China.

Marcos will be Japan's first state guest since Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in March 2025.

© KYODO

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