Japan to intensify Ukraine assistance in first half of 2026

Japan conveyed to its Group of Seven partners on Friday that it plans to intensify its financial assistance to Ukraine in the first half of next year, a time when the war-torn country may face a financial crunch.

Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama told reporters of Tokyo's plan after presenting it in an online meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bank chiefs.

Japan has previously communicated to the multilateral grouping that it intends to provide Ukraine with about 470 billion yen ($3 billion) in loans by the end of 2027, as part of a G7 agreement from 2024.

Tokyo will issue some of the loans earlier than planned.

Aside from the Russia-Ukraine war, Katayama and her G7 counterparts also discussed trade imbalances in the world economy, according to the minister.

