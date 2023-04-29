Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda in Washington
Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki participates in a news conference at the Fairmont Washington D.C. Georgetown hotel in Washington, on April 13. Photo: Reuters/ELIZABETH FRANTZ
Japan to invite emerging nations to G7 finance leaders' meeting

TOKYO

Japan will invite some emerging nations to an outreach meeting at the Group of Seven advanced countries Japan chairs next month in the city of Niigata, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday.

The countries whose finance leaders will be invited to attend the outreach meeting include India, Indonesia, South Korea, Singapore and Brazil, Suzuki said in a post-cabinet meeting news conference.

Japan is chair of this year's meeting of G7 advanced economies. The meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors is scheduled to be held in Niigata on May 11-13.

