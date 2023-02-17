Japan to invite Ukraine to G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Germany

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi chairs a ministerial meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the promotion and strengthening of the rule of law in the maintenance of international peace and security, at U.N. headquarters in New York City on Jan 12.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Japan will invite his Ukrainian counterpart to the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers' meeting to be held in Germany on Feb 18, Kyodo reported on Thursday.

As the organiser of the meeting and the chair of G7 summit this year, Japan is also preparing to host a G7 summit meeting online on Feb. 24, timed with the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Kyodo news agency reported earlier this month.

Support measures to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia are expected to be a top priority for G7 leaders.

Russia has called the attack a "special military operation".

