Japan to issue ¥22 tril in new bonds to fund extra budget

Japan has decided to issue new government bonds worth 22.1 trillion yen ($192 billion) to fund an extra budget for the current fiscal year through next March that will help finance an economic stimulus package on the COVID-19 pandemic approved last week, sources close to the matter say.
The envisaged supplementary budget of 31.6 trillion yen, which is expected to be approved by the cabinet on Friday, will be used mainly for coronavirus measures and also securing a stable supply of semiconductors, the sources said.
The issuance of the government bonds means most of the extra budget will be financed by debt, adding a further blow to the country's fiscal health.
The new bond issuance will cover the shortfall in financing the extra budget, even as tax revenue for fiscal 2021 is expected to increase by 6.4 trillion yen from the previous projection and the government also plans to use 6.1 trillion yen that was carried over from the fiscal 2020 budget.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet approved the stimulus package last Friday with a record 55.7 trillion yen in fiscal spending. The package is worth 78.9 trillion yen when funds from the private sector are included.
Under the planned extra budget, about 5 trillion yen will be allocated in subsidies for restaurants and bars that complied with authorities' requests to cut operating hours or temporarily shut down under either the COVID-19 state of emergency or quasi-emergency.
About 2.8 trillion yen will be used for aiding small companies suffering from the pandemic under a plan to provide financial aid of up to 2.5 million yen each for such firms.
As part of Kishida's policies to beef up the nation's economic security, 617 billion yen will be allocated to support computer chip-making companies. Of that figure, 400 billion yen will be used to aid Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co in building a new factory in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan.
Separately, 110 billion yen will be given to promoting research and development projects for next-generation semiconductors.
As for measures to tackle rising crude oil costs, 80 billion yen will aid oil wholesalers when gasoline prices surpass a certain level.
About 268.5 billion yen will be used for resuming the government's Go To Travel subsidy program designed to prop up the pandemic-hit tourism sector.
Since the program was suspended nationwide in December following a spike in new virus cases, the unused portion of its budget allocation from fiscal 2020 will be used as well.
The government will also include an outlay of 1.8 trillion yen to urge the use of the unpopular "My Number" identification card system by giving shopping points worth up to 20,000 yen to individuals who already have or newly acquired the cards.© KYODO
El Rata
Just a fancy way to say the money printing machine will keep going 'brrr'
nonu6976
Just laughable - all this debt has to paid back at some stage (even though 95% of it is held by the Japanese public) but the government doesn't care about that as they will be long gone by the time things finally collapse.
Reckless
Are you kidding?
Michael Machida
Japan has been doing this for years. A high ranking VP of a major bank in Japan told me in confidence to pull all of my money out of Japanese banks soon. He was a friend of a friend.
nonu6976
There will come a point when the Japanese public will stop buying bonds (probably when inflation rises), and at that point they the govt will be unable to raise any new debt. If you can't raise debt, you can't raise funds for infrastructure, pension payments, etc - you can't even service you existing debt. When that happens they will have to go begging the international community for money, which they might get (at significant interest), but more likely, they will get nothing until they clean up their books.
The Nomad
All these countries and companies keep issuing bonds so they can continue spending like a drunken sailor. How come we citizens can't do the same so we can live the good life
OssanAmerica
LOL...as if Japan is the only country doing this.
nonu6976
Japan is the most indebted (gdp to debt) country in the world.
dagon
Under the planned extra budget, about 5 trillion yen will be allocated in subsidies for restaurants and bars that complied with authorities' requests
Even though restrictions have been eased, businesses will be lavishly compensated for losses during the height of the pandemic?
What about some retroactive compensation for the populace?
Or even some real time, proactive assistance for the many still struggling with precarious financial situations?
For those, the only sign this massive stimulus package has gone through will be the tax bills-
Reckless
My pea brain understanding is that Japan doesn't need to beg for money as long as it is exporting more than it imports, thus bringing money into the country. Ergo, the government's one trick as usual is to weaken the yen and make exports competitive. This would have worked for Greece as a tourist destination as well, but they bought into the Euro trap and were unable to maintain the competitive advantage of a weak currency and I think had unemployment of 40% at one time.
OssanAmerica
If you think the world will let Japan go under you're dreaming. Far too much invested.
nonu6976
You can't just keep debasing your currency, as that will cause massive inflation is imports costs rise., and there will be a run a banks as people move out of the yen to stronger currencies. Anyway, my point is no country can just continue to print money to pay for things, and expect no consequences - I think we can agree on that.
Reckless
Yes. And I have been waiting for the other shoe to drop for over 20 years but still little inflation in Japan.