 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan to issue ¥6.7 tril of new bonds to fund economic package

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government is eyeing new government bond issuance of 6.7 trillion yen to fund a supplementary budget required for a stimulus package planned by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

Ishiba's cabinet is expected to approve a 13.9 trillion yen extra budget plan on Friday aimed at easing the financial burden on households amid rising prices, the sources said.

The government will likely use a tax surplus of 3.8 trillion yen in the current fiscal year to March, mainly resulting from strong corporate earnings, to finance the economic package, according to the sources.

The issuance of additional government bonds to cover the remainder of the 13.9 trillion yen budget will further worsen Japan's fiscal health, the worst among developed economies.

Ishiba's administration aims to secure parliamentary approval for the draft budget by the end of the extraordinary Diet session through Dec 21.

Of the total, 3.4 trillion yen will likely be used for inflation relief including subsidies to curb electricity, gas and gasoline prices, cash benefits for households exempt from residential taxes, such as low-income families and seniors, and additional handouts for families with children.

The government is set to spend 5.8 trillion yen on stimulus measures with a focus on supporting regional economies as well as key sectors like artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

It is also expected to allocate 4.8 trillion yen for measures to strengthen public security and safety, following a series of natural disasters and an increase in robberies.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Meiji Mura

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Netflix J-Dramas That Can Help You Understand Relationships in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Onsen While On Your Period: Cultural Taboo Or Well-Prepared OK Experience?

Savvy Tokyo

12 Christmas Cakes & Stollen in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Nenmatsu Chosei: What Are Year-End Taxes in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

10 Things You Should Know Before Buying Abandoned Homes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Do Before Leaving Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Best Christmas Markets In And Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Fruit Picking in Japan for Autumn and Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Nagoya City Archives and Museum

GaijinPot Travel

5 Uniqlo Must-Haves To Keep Warm This Winter

Savvy Tokyo