Japan to join ASEAN's emergency hotline linking defense authorities

TOKYO

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said that Japan will join ASEAN's emergency security hotline linking defense ministries, which the group aims to expand to major powers including the United States and China.

During a teleconference with his counterpart from Brunei, this year's chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Kishi said his country will take part in and actively utilize the ASEAN Direct Communications Infrastructure known as the ADI, the Japanese Defense Ministry said in a press release.

The move comes after defense ministers from ASEAN and its dialogue partners of Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea and the United States agreed in their online meeting in June that they "welcome the expansion" of the hotline framework.

Bruneian second defense minister Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof said he welcomes Tokyo's planned participation, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry. Japan's participation will be 2022 or later after the communication line is installed, according to the ministry.

Australia has already participated in the ADI, the Japanese ministry said.

ASEAN comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

