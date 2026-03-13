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Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi Image: AP
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Japan to join Trump's 'Golden Dome' project; expects missile requests

5 Comments
By Tamiyuki Kihara and Yukiko Toyoda
TOKYO

Japan will inform the U.S. next week that it intends to join the "Golden Dome" ‌missile defense initiative and expects that Washington may seek its help with missile production due to the Middle East war and other conflicts, two sources said.

Prime Minister ‌Sanae Takaichi will announce the latest plan when ⁠she meets U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington D.C. ⁠at a leaders' ⁠summit on March 19, the Japanese government sources said, requesting ‌anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Trump's Golden Dome project, announced last ⁠year with an ambitious ⁠2028 timeline, envisions expanding existing ground‑based defenses such as interceptor missiles with more experimental space‑based elements, meant to detect, track and potentially counter incoming threats from orbit.

But the project has made little ⁠visible progress so far. Details of how Japan will participate ⁠also remain unclear.

The Yomiuri newspaper, which ‌first reported Japan's plans on Friday, said Tokyo hoped the initiative could be used to defend the country against new hypersonic glide weapons being developed by China and Russia.

Tokyo anticipates that Trump may request ‌Japan to produce or co-develop missiles that could help replace stocks of U.S. munitions depleted by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, as well as its support for Ukraine, the sources said. It is still considering how to respond to any such request, they added.

Japan exported a batch of surface-to-air Patriot missiles built under license to the United ​States late last year, marking a historic break from its long-standing ban on lethal weapons exports.

The Trump administration is pushing ‌defense contractors to step up production of missiles and other munitions that have been drawn down in recent years. Tokyo is seeking to bolster its own munitions reserves ‌to deter an increasingly assertive China and nuclear-armed North Korea.

Patriot interceptors ⁠have been critical in ⁠intercepting hundreds of Iranian ballistic missiles ​and drones fired at Gulf countries since the U.S. and ⁠Israel launched their air ‌war against Iran earlier this month.

Ukraine has also ​relied on Patriots to defend its energy and military infrastructure since Russia invaded it in 2022.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
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Has Japan not seen what happened in the Middle East? You really think the Americans will defend you

3 ( +3 / -0 )

The golden dome is more like Trump's golden shower project for suckers.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

@CharlieCroker

Exactly, after many gulf countries spend hundred billions formally and informally for "protection". In the time when finally they need "protection" where is it? All they got only disappointment .

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/gulf-allies-disappointed-u-s-didnt-notify-about-iran-attacks-and-ignored-their-warnings-sources-say

.

So what kind of favor in the past that were being given

https://www.euronews.com/2025/05/21/us-accepts-boeing-747-from-qatar-for-trump-to-potentially-use-as-air-force-one

https://www.seattletimes.com/business/uae-firm-quietly-took-stake-in-the-trump-familys-crypto-company/

.

Also need to learn lesson from South Korea, recently part of defense system being moved to middle east from South Korea. Even South Korea always in constant threat. Is there any reason that same thing couldn't happen in Japan?

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/deployment-of-us-anti-missile-system-thaad-from-south-korea-to-middle-east-imminent-report/3860047

https://www.cnbc.com/2026/03/10/south-korea-patriot-transfer-iran-war-air-defenses.html

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

And to think they wanted the Kuril Islands back despite never governing them - it confirms the position of regional deputy sheriff however.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Japan absolutely governed the Kuril Islands and hasn't had nearly as many changeovers in government as the russian.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

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