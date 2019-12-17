Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan to launch intelligence-gathering satellite in January

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will launch an H2A rocket carrying a government optical intelligence-gathering satellite in January from a launch site in southwestern Japan, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd said Monday.

The device will join the country's seven other reconnaissance satellites believed to be utilized for purposes such as monitoring development in North Korean missile sites.

The H2A F41 rocket will lift off between 10 a.m. and noon on Jan. 27 from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, said Mitsubishi Heavy, which is in charge of the launch.

Japan operates two types of reconnaissance satellites -- optical satellites that take photos of the ground using a device similar to a digital camera, and radar satellites which can be used to capture images in the evening as well as in poor weather conditions.

In June last year, the H2A F39 rocket was used to launch a radar intelligence-gathering satellite at the same launch site.

The government currently operates five radar and two optical satellites, and aims to operate a total of 10 satellites in the future.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shopping

6 High-End Traditional Gifts You Can Give From Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Kusatsu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 21-24

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #59: Son Will Never Live Down This Bath-Time Story

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel