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Japan to miss FY2026 budget deadline

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TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration has effectively abandoned plans to enact the fiscal 2026 budget in time for the April start of the next fiscal year and will instead craft a stopgap spending measure, senior government officials said Wednesday.

The provisional budget to cover the first 11 days of the next fiscal year is expected to total around 8 trillion yen ($50 billion), with cabinet approval likely on Friday, the officials said.

The ruling bloc pushed the draft initial budget worth 122.31 trillion yen through the House of Representatives on March 13, capitalizing on its supermajority following the Feb 8 general election.

In the House of Councillors, however, the coalition led by Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party is in the minority, making deliberations difficult. The Constitution stipulates that a budget is automatically enacted 30 days after passage by the lower house if the two chambers fail to reach an agreement.

Given the deliberation schedule at the upper house, "We have effectively no choice but to shelve enactment (of the budget) within this month," one of the officials said.

The Diet deliberation period for the initial budget has been shorter than usual due to the lower house election called by Takaichi, although she had aimed to have it enacted by next Tuesday, the final day of the current fiscal year.

It will be Japan's first stopgap budget since 2015.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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