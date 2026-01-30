 Japan Today
politics

Japan to more than double number of regions tackling overtourism by 2030

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Japan Tourism Agency plans to more than double the number of regions taking steps to address overtourism from the current 47 by 2030, in an effort to increase understanding among the public of the importance of inbound tourism to the nation's economy.

The goal will be added for the first time in the government's next basic tourism promotion plan. A draft of the plan covering the five years from fiscal 2026 was presented to a panel of experts and is scheduled to be approved by the cabinet in March.

According to the draft, the government will maintain existing targets of increasing inbound visitor numbers to 60 million, and their annual spending to 15 trillion yen ($97 billion), by 2030.

In 2025, foreign visitors to Japan reached an estimated record of 42.7 million with their spending also at a new all-time high of 9.5 trillion yen, according to the government.

With a sharp decline in Chinese tourists due to deteriorating bilateral relations, the draft also stressed the importance of preparing for changes in the international situation, saying that efforts will be made to attract visitors from a wide range of countries and regions.

So what's the plan for tackling the over tourism? Send those tourist to rural area? Most of foreign tourist, especially first timer already their itinerary when they go to Japan, which will go to Kyoto, Tokyo and Osaka. There's no way to divert those tourist somewhere else.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

