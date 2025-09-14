Japan to offer heavy machinery to Papua New Guinea as security aid

Japan plans to offer Papua New Guinea's military heavy machinery for disaster response and road construction through its security assistance program, government sources said Saturday, as Tokyo apparently seeks closer alignment with the Pacific island nation to counter China's growing clout.

The aid will be worth 400 million yen and is expected to include shovel-loaders and bulldozers, the sources said.

Senior Japanese vice foreign minister Takuma Miyaji will make a three-day visit to Papua New Guinea from Monday to attend a ceremony to commemorate the country's 50th anniversary of independence. The sources said he is expected to sign a document related to the Official Security Assistance on Tuesday.

The two governments also plan to release a joint statement as this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations, while agreeing on the stable supply of liquefied natural gas from Papua New Guinea to Japan and the promotion of people-to-people exchanges.

Papua New Guinea is rich in natural resources and lies on a shipping lane that is important for Japan's energy needs.

Japan launched the OSA scheme in April 2023, delivering grant aid intended to help like-minded partners -- in principle, developing nations -- strengthen their defense capabilities in a bid to create a peaceful international security environment.

It has been increasing its budget for the program, earmarking some 8 billion yen for the current fiscal year through March for eight countries, including Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Tonga.

In fiscal 2023 and 2024, Bangladesh, Djibouti, Fiji, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia and the Philippines were recipients of the assistance.

