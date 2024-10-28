 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
politics

Japan to offer more than ¥470 bil for G7 Ukraine loan package

4 Comments
TOKYO

Japan has decided to contribute 471.9 billion yen ($3 billion) as part of the Group of Seven nations' $50 billion loan package to Ukraine utilizing frozen Russian assets, a statement by their leaders showed.

Last Friday, the G7 countries, including the United States and Britain, finalized the package, aiming to start disbursing the funds to Ukraine later this year amid its war with Russia.

Ukraine will not be obliged to repay the loans, as the lenders will be paid back from extraordinary profits from the Russian sovereign assets.

The G7 leaders agreed in principle on such financial assistance during their summit in June.

Under the initiative, the European Union will provide 18.1 billion euros, while the U.S. plans to contribute $20 billion, according to the statement.

The G7 members will individually make a loan contract and provide their financings in installments to meet Ukraine's funding needs between Dec 1 and the end of 2027.

Good to see Japan taking a stand against savagery.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Waste of money, lost cause you see.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Japan wastes tax payers money to prolong the suffering of Ukraine. There is no road to victory for Ukraine.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Japan will fight...to the last Ukrainian.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

