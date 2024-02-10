Japan to pledge ¥15.8 bil for Ukraine's reconstruction

Japan will pledge 15.8 billion yen ($106 million) in aid to support the reconstruction of Ukraine from war damage in seven fields such as infrastructure rebuilding and demining, sources familiar with the matter said Sunday.
The governments of the two countries are expected to agree on Japan's involvement in the European nation's post-war reconstruction and sign more than 10 memorandums of cooperation at the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Reconstruction slated for Feb 19 in Tokyo.
The conference in Tokyo to be held ahead of the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 will come at a time concerns are growing about dwindling military support for Ukraine from Western countries.
In January, Tokyo announced a $37 million contribution to a NATO fund to provide additional support for Ukraine, including an unmanned aircraft detection system, but Japan cannot give military assistance under its pacifist Constitution.
The 15.8-billion-yen aid will be used to provide demining equipment and temporary bridges among other resources urgently needed to promote the war-torn country's reconstruction efforts, according to the sources.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation known as Keidanren, will attend the reconstruction conference along with some 300 other government and corporate officials.
The seven areas of cooperation also include agricultural expansion, improvement of the humanitarian situation, biotechnology and industrial sophistication, information technology, and governance enhancement and anticorruption measures, the sources said.
In an interview with Kyodo News earlier this month, Shmyhal said energy, infrastructure, agriculture, engineering, IT and security were areas where Japanese firms can play a "huge role in assisting the recovery," which the World Bank has estimated will cost $411 billion over the next decade.
Japan aims to show its commitment to supporting Ukraine through the public-private cooperation and will support Japanese firms launching businesses in the country.
The memorandums of cooperation to be signed at the meeting include those related to medical care, cybersecurity and wind farm projects, according to the sources.
Both governments are planning to begin negotiations toward an investment accord aimed at promoting the participation of Japanese companies in reconstruction projects, the sources said.
Japan and Ukraine are also expected to sign a treaty to eliminate double taxation for companies conducting business in Ukraine, they said.© KYODO
sakurasuki
Showing Japan still leading everywhere in the world must be more important than fixing Japan problem domestically.
PTownsend
Good on Japan, curious to see whether the Kremlin will be willing to pay for the damage they created. If Putin is still alive I wonder whether he'd shell out money to support the rebuilding of Ukraine out of the billions he's skimmed from the Russian state, or maybe the people Putin leaves his wealth to will do so?
Fighto!
Good for Japan - a true friend of free Ukraine.
It hurts fascist Russia that Ukraine has so many friends willing to help, when all they have are Communist and totalitarian friends.
Pseudonymouse
Oh please !
Japan isn't pacifist
And the 37 million has strings attached
Japan should be addressing it own domestic issues first.
TaiwanIsNotChina
A great offer but their independence must be secured first.
Pseudonymouse
Does Ukraine appear to be free to you ?
When they kick out the Russians then only then will they be free.
And they cannot kick out the Russians therefore Ukraine isn't free !
Japan isn't a true friend its a loan !
TaiwanIsNotChina
A solid argument for the international community to help them kick the Russian out.
Alongfortheride
$143 Million USD. I wonder how many aged care facilities you could build for that money supporting the aged who can no longer take care of themselves resulting in the murder suicides we see in the media daily. You know the ones...the elderly who have worked their whole lives paying tax to the Japanese government allowing them to give it all away to wars they have nothing to do with.
PTownsend
The Russian invasion and war have kept Ukrainians from enjoying the freedom they deserve, perhaps after the Kremlin calls Russian troops back across the border to actual sovereign Russian territory, Ukraine can become free, free at last of Moscow control.
Let the rebuilding of Ukraine begin. But much of the money to rebuild the country needs to come from Putin's private coffers, and if he's not alive, as some are claiming in Russian disinformation circles, as part of their firehose of falsehoods, then it should come from those he's passed his wealth onto.
proxy
Biotechnology? Are they planning on starting those labs up again?