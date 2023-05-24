Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Ukraine
Sergiy Korsunsky, left, Ukraine ambassador to Japan, is handed a document by Vice Defense Minister Toshiro Ino at the ministry in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
politics

Japan to provide 100 military vehicles to Ukraine

4 Comments
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

Japan held a ceremony on Wednesday marking its planned donation of about 100 military vehicles to Ukraine, as Tokyo seeks to provide equipment that can be of broader military use than its earlier shipments of helmets and hazmat suits.

In a ceremony at the Defense Ministry at which two half-ton trucks were on display, Japanese Vice Defense Minister Toshiro Ino handed a document to Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Korsunsky listing the three types of vehicles included in the donation.

“We hope the invasion ends as soon as possible and peaceful daily lives return," Ino said. “We will provide as much support as we can.”

The donation, which also includes 30,000 food rations, comes as Japan’s government is seeking to ease its military equipment transfer policy under a new national security policy that allows its military a greater offensive role, in a major break from its post-World War II self-defense-only principle.

While other countries have provided Ukraine with tanks, missiles and fighter jets, Japan has limited its donations to non-lethal equipment because the transfer policy prohibits the provision of lethal weapons to countries at war.

Japan has provided Ukraine with bulletproof vests, helmets, gas masks, hazmat suits, small drones and food rations since Russia's invasion began last year.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged the trucks to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when they met in Hiroshima on Sunday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit. Japan has also offered to treat injured Ukrainian soldiers at a Japanese military hospital.

The vehicles consist of half-ton trucks, high mobility vehicles and material handling vehicles, the government said. The Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency said the details, including the exact number of vehicles and timing of their shipment, are being finalized.

Tokyo has joined the United States and European nations in sanctioning Russia over its invasion and in providing humanitarian and economic support for Ukraine.

Japan was quick to react because of fears of a possible impact from the war on East Asia, where China’s military has grown increasingly assertive and has escalated tensions around self-governed Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory.

Japan has contributed more than $7 billion to Ukraine. It has also accepted more than 2,000 displaced Ukrainians and helped them with housing and support for jobs and education, a rare move in a country known for its strict immigration policy.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

4 Comments
Login to comment

I'm sure these are very useful but Japan should be providing ammunition as well.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

SDF vehicles always look brand new and pristine when I see them on the streets. I have wondered if they simply discard them after only a few years, which would be a huge waste. Giving them to Ukraine seems like a very sustainable practice.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

About time. And yes send ammo and every other resource that it takes to drive out the scourge

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Is it wise for Japan to make such contributions public . . . especially considering its other foreign relations?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Is it wise for Japan to make such contributions public . . . especially considering its other foreign relations?

If Russia wants to throw a fit over food and trucks, there was never going to be any dealing with them anyways. Most countries want credit for helping Ukraine, too.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Historical Parks That Will Take You Back In Time

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Summer School & Camp Programs For 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Sumida Hokusai Museum

GaijinPot Travel

5 Foods You Can Make with a Takoyaki Maker that Aren’t Takoyaki

GaijinPot Blog

A Basic Guide to Bike Rental Apps in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Interior Green: The Best Indoor Plants for Your Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

5 Rainy Day Play Ideas for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 22 – 28

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Shine On! Kids President Kimberly Forsythe Gives Back To Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Shinryoku Season: A Time of New Life and New Green

GaijinPot Blog