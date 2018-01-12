Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Myanmar's State Counselor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, right, and Japanese Foreign Minister, Taro Kono hold a joint press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on Friday. Photo: AP/Pool
politics

Japan to provide $3 million to Myanmar for Rohingya return

5 Comments
BANGKOK

Japanese's foreign minister on Friday urged Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to guarantee the safe and voluntary return of Rohingya Muslims who have fled violence in troubled Rakhine state.

While Foreign Minister Taro Kono is visiting Myanmar, the Japanese government announced a grant of $3 million to Myanmar's government to help facilitate the repatriation of the Rohingya.

Myanmar and Bangladesh signed an agreement on the repatriation of Rohingya refugees on Nov. 23, and Myanmar said it would start the process by Jan 23. The exact numbers and extent of the repatriation is still unclear.

"We have decided to provide the aid in response to the agreement between Myanmar and Bangladesh to represent an international message of support so that the repatriation can be carried out promptly," said Foreign Ministry official Shinobu Yamaguchi in a statement.

Kono's three-day visit to Myanmar includes traveling to Rakhine state. Humanitarian groups and independent media are prohibited from traveling to the area freely.

More than 650,000 Rohingya have fled to neighboring Bangladesh to escape a brutal crackdown in which security forces have been accused of systematic abuses tantamount to ethnic cleansing.

During a meeting on Friday, Kono asked Suu Kyi's government to allow humanitarian and media access to the affected area, the resettlement of returned refugees, and the implementation of recommendations made by former U.N Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

Kono also said Japan plans to give further aid to improve humanitarian conditions and development in Rakhine state.

"We are thankful to Japan for its willingness to support the needs both for short term and long term," Suu Kyi said at the joint news conference.

Yamaguchi stressed that Japan will monitor how the repatriation will be carried out. "The money will be paid in a timely manner based on the progress of repatriation," Yamaguchi added.

Myanmar's state-run media on Wednesday said authorities have started the land work to construct buildings to accommodate returned refugees from Bangladesh in northern Rakhine, where refugees will be temporarily placed after their citizenship is scrutinized.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

5 Comments
Login to comment

Aung San Suu Kyi is a war criminal. She should be arrested and brought to trial

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Japan should increase refugee workers visa. Not to take advantage but welcoming refugees may become beneficial to Japan where population is shrinking,,

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Rohingya Muslims are originally from Bangladesh. They should return to Bangladesh not Myanmar.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Yes, Bangladesh is where these people are from ethnically and culturally not Myanmar....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@Aly: Do you have an idea of what country's court? Not Japan because she is not a Japanese. Myanmar courts? She bosses them. Any good idea?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

3 Easy Vegetarian Dishes You Can Make With Your Rice Cooker

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Shinjuku Ni-chome

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

When is New Year’s in Japan Really Over?

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Changing Corporate Japan: Forbes Japan’s Women Award 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Food and Drink

Nishimura Coffee, Kobe

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Cities

Gifu City

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL