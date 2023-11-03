Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Palestinian foreign minister Riyad al-Maliki, right receives his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa at his office in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on Friday. Photo: AP/Nasser Nasser
politics

Japan to provide $65 million additional humanitarian aid to Palestinians

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will provide $65 million in additional humanitarian aid to Palestinians out of concern over the conflict in Gaza, foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa said during a tour of Israel and Jordan on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Jordan after meeting Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki, Kamikawa also said Japan was planning to provide material aid to war-torn Gaza.

"It is necessary for Israel and Palestine to be able to coexist peacefully in order to prevent the repeat of another tragic act of terrorism," Kamikawa said, adding that she had communicated Japan's continued support for a two-state solution to both Cohen and Maliki.

The visit comes days before Japan is set to host the foreign ministers of the industrialised Group of Seven nations in Tokyo as the crisis in Gaza deepens, with Israel resisting calls for a humanitarian pause and the leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group warning of the conflict spilling over to neighboring areas.

Kamikawa refrained from commenting on whether Israel's strikes on Gaza was within the limits of international law, but said that actors must comply with the spirit of protecting human rights and not cause needless civilian deaths.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Login to comment

Good news. More Palestinians have now been killed in Gaza than Ukranian civilians since the start of the Ukraine war. They need aid, they need a ceasefire.

Being on the right side of history is important. Standing by and ignoring genocide is inhumane.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Japan want good PR for providing humanitarian assistance but doesn't want ceasefire to happen. Japan is one among countries that reject cease fire.

https://reliefweb.int/report/occupied-palestinian-territory/4-members-favour-5-against-security-council-rejects-russian-federations-resolution-calling-immediate-humanitarian-ceasefire-israel-palestine-crisis

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Terrible news, it will all be confiscated or taken by force by Hamas.

I'm all for helping but Japan should have think about some sort of other kind of help.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I'm all for helping but Japan should have think about some sort of other kind of help.

What kind of help?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

How stupid can this be? The Palestinian people will probably never see a dime of that money, just dumb, smh…

0 ( +0 / -0 )

