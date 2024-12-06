 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan to relax tax break rule related to dependents with job

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's ruling bloc and an opposition party have agreed to relax the rule on deductions for taxpayers with dependents who earn income, with details to be discussed at their meeting next week, lawmakers said.

People with dependents aged 19 to 22 who have a job, such as a parent of a college student with a part-time job, are currently eligible for an income tax deduction if their dependents earn 1.03 million yen ($6,900) or less a year.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party, its junior coalition partner Komeito, and the Democratic Party for the People, which is open to a policy-by-policy linkup with the ruling camp, have been in talks to raise the 1.03 million yen income cap.

Expanding the deduction is part of the tax reforms sought by the DPP, a small opposition party willing to cooperate with the ruling coalition, which lost its majority in the powerful House of Representatives in October's general election.

The DPP quadrupled its lower house seats in the election with a platform to boost people's disposable incomes.

As for other reforms demanded by the DPP, the three parties also continued discussions on raising the income tax exemption threshold from 1.03 million yen for part-time workers, aiming at incentivizing them to work longer hours amid Japan's labor shortage.

The DPP wants the nontaxable level to be raised to 1.78 million yen starting next year to reflect rising minimum wages.

The ruling camp is considering launching the scheme in 2026 with an unspecified threshold target, citing time needed for the legislative process, according to officials who attended the meeting.

LDP tax policy chief Yoichi Miyazawa said that the ruling bloc has yet to reach common ground with the DPP, telling reporters after the talks, "There are difficult technical hurdles that need to be resolved."

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Holiday Food in Japan from Major Chains

GaijinPot Blog

How To Retire In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Theme Parks For Christmas In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

From Christmas to New Year: Experience Japanese Tradition at Suigian

GaijinPot Blog

Christmas in Japan with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Pet Adoption in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Cosmetic Sets Perfect For Christmas Gifting

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

What Is Furusato Nozei? The Japanese Tax Benefit That Gets You Free Stuff 

GaijinPot Blog