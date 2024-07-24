 Japan Today
FILE PHOTO: Protesters leave from a seafront tent camp in Colombo
FILE PHOTO: A worker cleans a hotel's window, as a national flag waves at a seafront tent camp that became the focal point of months-long nationwide demonstrations, as the deadline police asked protesters to leave the camp is approaching, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo Image: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japan to resume funding for stalled projects in Sri Lanka

2 Comments
By Uditha Jayasinghe
COLOMBO

Japan will resume funding for all stalled projects in Sri Lanka, Tokyo's envoy there said on Wednesday, the first such announcement since the island nation finalized a $10 billion restructuring deal with its official creditors.

A total of 11 projects will restart, and bring in $1.1 billion in funds over the next five years, finance ministry official Ajith Abeysekera told reporters.

Sri Lanka began talks on restarting suspended projects with Japan earlier this year as part of efforts to resuscitate its economy after a severe foreign exchange crisis in early 2022 triggered a foreign debt default.

Bilateral creditors including Japan, China, and India signed up to a $10 billion debt rework last month, which gave Sri Lanka breathing space to defer repayments for four years and save $5 billion in repayments.

An expansion of Sri Lanka's main international airport, as well as water sanitation, healthcare and other infrastructure projects are among the ventures to be restarted, Mizukoshi Hideaki, Japan's ambassador to Colombo, said at a ceremony with finance ministry officials.

Sri Lanka still has to put the finishing touches to a preliminary agreement with bondholders on restructuring $12.5 billion of debt ahead of a third review by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) later this year.

Sri Lanka's economy is expected to grow 3% in 2024 after Colombo secured $2.9 billion in lending from the IMF last year.

The island's economy shrank 7.3% in 2022 and 2.3% last year after a record shortfall of dollar reserves and huge debt sparked a severe financial crisis.

Sri Lanka's central bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday in a surprise decision aimed at spurring economic recovery following the crisis.

From one creditor to another, let's hop they have long term solution for that.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Demand a full accounting of the China debt.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

If Japan and the other creditors really cared about Sri Lanka, they would allow it to pay back its debts in rupees, its own currency, rather than US dollars and other foreign currencies.

The main reason Sri Lanka has a "foreign exchange crisis" is due to the loan conditions of Japan and others.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

