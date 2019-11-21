Japan to retain emissions cut goal despite calls for greater efforts

Japan is close to a decision on maintaining its greenhouse gas reduction goal, government sources said, a move likely to spark criticism as developed countries have been urged to take greater responsibility in fighting global warming.

The government is almost set to submit to the United Nations next year its plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 26 percent in fiscal 2030 from fiscal 2013 levels, the sources said.

Japan is struggling to fully restart nuclear power plants, which have almost zero carbon emissions, amid safety concerns following the 2011 Fukushima crisis.

Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi plans to announce retention of the target at the 25th session of the Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, COP25, in Spain next month.

To deflect criticism from developing countries, which historically have emitted less greenhouse gases, Koizumi may float the idea of submitting a new and more ambitious target ahead of the next deadline set in 2025, the sources said.

Japan has faced difficulties implementing its plan for nuclear power to account for 20 percent to 22 percent of total electricity output in the year through March 2031, the sources said. Power companies are instead burning more fossil fuels, further complicating Japan's efforts.

The Cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe adopted the current emissions reduction goal in July 2015 in accordance with the Paris climate accord, a successor to the 1997 Kyoto Protocol.

The accord aims to keep the increase in global temperatures to "well below" 2 C compared with preindustrial levels to limit droughts, flooding, melting glaciers, rising sea levels and other results of global warming.

The United States this month began the process of formally withdrawing from the Paris accord, following through on President Donald Trump's pledge to exit a deal he has called "unfair."

Koizumi said in response, "Creating a decarbonized society is a pressing issue and (the U.S. move) is very disappointing."

