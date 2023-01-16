Japan to roll out plans to back Ukraine at 'appropriate time,' U.S. official says

Japan is engaged deeply on issues in Ukraine and is expected to roll out plans at the "appropriate time" to support Kyiv against Russia's invasion, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday.
"Prime Minister Kishida has a game plan and is already engaged deeply on issues in Ukraine," Campbell told a Center for Strategic and International Studies event.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met last week when Kishida was in Washington on the last stop in a tour of the G7 industrial powers.
"I fully expect that at appropriate time Japan will be rolling out specific plans to support Ukraine in a variety of ways. They are active in many of the contact group discussions about support for Ukraine and they are just a key member," Campbell said, adding that Japan was "stepping up".
Kishida last week stressed the importance of standing up to Russia's invasion, saying that if a unilateral change to the status quo went unchallenged, the same would happen elsewhere, including in Asia - an apparent reference to China's vow to reunite with self-ruled Taiwan, by force if necessary.
The Japanese premier also said the G7 summit in Hiroshima in May should demonstrate a strong will to uphold international order and rule of law after Russia's invasion.
Earlier in January, Kishida said he had told Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy in a phone call that he would consider an invitation to visit Kyiv depending on "various circumstances", but nothing had yet been decided.
Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions driven from their homes since Russia launched in February last year what it calls a "special military operation" to eliminate security threats in Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western backers call Russia's actions an unprovoked land grab.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
13 Comments
cenobite
Here’s an idea for the couple of weeks / months :
1) Kishida pay a visit to Kiev
2) Send Ukrainian troops to Japan and South Korea to train on weapons systems
3) Ship said weapons to Ukraine
In the name of international peace and democracy
Stephen Chin
Concerning Ukraine there is no appropriate time to help.
Now is the only right time to help Ukraine, Prime Minister of Japan Mr Fumio Kishida.
TokyoLiving
Dear Kishida San..
Why you don't roll out plans to improve the problems of your country and your people first...
Your exaggerated subservience to the US is hurting Japan !!..
0rei0
And risk losing their share of the Sakhalin-II gas project?
"Appropriate time"= nothing of any substance will be forthcoming from Japan before Russia is out of Ukraine.
tooheysnew
how about keeping your anti American sentiments out of this.
maybe he wants to help a country that is being invaded, & destroyed, just because it’s the right thing to do.
Axel
A recently retired German general had some interesting things to say which seem accurate. Not sure if he was from former DDR or FDR lands. If the former, he is probably pro-Russian.
Firstly he said Russia is the worlds most powerful country. He said, "the most powerful nuclear superpower". None other could withstand the sanctions in such a way while destroying staggering amounts of very high quality military hardware.
Secondly was the most apt. He said he believes the ruling classes of the West (he said "leaders") seem very much like a certain Austrian who ruled (Greater) Germany not so long ago. He believed right up until the time they were shelling Berlin, their collapse was imminent. In the present day, they really believe "Russia is a gas station posing as a country" and all that while their own economies and militaries are all-mighty.
Not sure about his first point. China has so much manufacturing capacity and USA has client regimes, specifically Japan and Germany, which are powerful in and of themselves. But the second part seems very accurate.
TokyoLiving
By the way, Russian Forces advancing towards Bakhmut after capturing Soledar..
Maryinka is near to fall..
Russia moving forward..
Axel
Its gotten so bad now that it risks a major backlash among the Japanese population. If the American regime were collectively smarter, they would tell Kishda to step back and keep some distance.
Cricky
“At an appropriate time”? = we as the Japanese government are risk adverse, we are admittedly spineless self serving bureaucrats who’s main goal is the perpetuation of our family’s dominance at home. Once the war ends don’t worry we will be there with blue plastic sheets and cup ramen.
deanzaZZR
It's pretty incredible Tokyo has gotten a pass so far with what little they have offered. All because some LDP old timers believe they can work out a deal for the 4 islands off of Hokkaido ("Northern Territories"). Abe tried. It didn't work. It's even more unlikely now.
Axel
Are you drunk?
Meiyouwenti
Translation of Kurt Campbell’s remark: buy more US-made weapons at exorbitant prices and send more money to Ukraine so they can keep fighting.
rowiko68
"Appropriate time"? What, when the war is over?
How about "now"?